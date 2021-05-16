Australia yesterday carried out its first repatriation flight from India after temporarily banning all travel from the COVID-19-ravaged country, the Australian government said, adding that 80 passengers arrived in Darwin from New Delhi.
Passengers had to show two negative COVID-19 tests before boarding the government-backed flight and were taken upon arrival to a converted mining camp in Howard Springs for a two-week quarantine.
Seventy passengers were on Friday barred from boarding the flight after they or their close contacts tested positive for the virus.
“We are following the medical advice and ensuring that we protect Australians here, and I’m pleased that that first flight has arrived, and obviously there will be more flights to come,” Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.
“It’s important to do the testing that we are doing right now, before people come on those planes to Australia. That’s the process we are following, and we will continue to follow.”
Two flights are scheduled this month, with about 1,000 people planned to return by the end of next month. About 9,000 Australians in India have registered with the Australian government, requesting to return home.
India has over the past three weeks reported more than 300,000 infections per day, overwhelming its healthcare system, and leaving many without hospital beds, oxygen and adequate treatment.
Separately, Singapore further tightened its COVID-19 measures as it seeks to control an increase in untraceable infections.
From today until June 13, gatherings are to be limited to two people, and restaurants can only provide delivery or takeout services. Companies would have to make working from home the default for employees who are able to do so.
“A pattern of local unlinked community cases has emerged and is persisting,” the Singaporean Ministry of Health said in a statement on Friday.
Infections not linked to identified cases have risen to 15 in the past week, more than double the week before.
Additional reporting by AP
‘LOCAL TRANSMISSION’: The nation reported 11 new cases, including seven local infections in the north, the highest daily number of cases since the pandemic began The COVD-19 situation has entered the “local transmission” stage and enhanced disease prevention measures have been implemented until June 8, the Central Epidemic Command Center announced yesterday as it reported six locally transmitted cases with unclear infection sources. The center reported 11 new cases yesterday: four imported cases from India, and seven local infections in northern Taiwan, the highest daily number of cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that one of the local infections — case No. 1,201 — is a woman who is a family member living with
SIXTEEN LOCAL: Three COVID-19 infections are linked to a cluster at a gambling house in Yilan County, 10 to a case in New Taipei City and three had unclear sources The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday urged people to increase vigilance and thoroughly practice preventive measures against COVID-19 as it reported 16 locally transmitted cases of the disease. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that 21 cases were confirmed in Taiwan yesterday: 16 local cases, four imported cases and one case undetermined. The locally transmitted cases are three linked to a cluster of infections at a gambling house in Yilan County, 10 associated with a previous case in New Taipei City and three with unclear sources of infection. The CECC on Tuesday reported a cluster
TRACING TROUBLE: An infected man who had said that all his children were abroad was found to have a daughter in Kaohsiung who tested positive, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a new daily record of 29 local COVID-19 cases, including seven cases with unknown sources of infection. Of the 29 cases, 16 are linked to tea houses in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華), Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a news briefing in Taipei. The 16 are tea house workers or visitors, or their contacts, the CECC said. Workers and visitors to the establishments have frequent interpersonal contact, but few protective measures against the COVID-19 pandemic are in place, Chen said, urging those who have been exposed or have
GRID PROBLEM: A Taipower spokesman said that the blackouts were not due to usage exceeding supply, nor were they because of a problem at the Singda plant There were rolling blackouts across Taiwan yesterday due to a grid malfunction at the Singda Power Plant (興達電廠) in Kaohsiung’s Yongan District (永安), while Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said that it was working “as hard as possible to resolve the issue as soon as possible.” At 2:37pm, a malfunction at an ultra-high-voltage substation in Kaohsiung’s Lujhu District (路竹) triggered four generators at the Singda plant to go offline, cutting power output by 2.2 million kilowatts and prompting Taipower to initiate rolling blackouts nationwide as it worked on the problem. Taipower spokesman Chang Ting-shu (張廷抒) told a news conference in Taipei that