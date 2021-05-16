COVID-19: Canberra evacuates 80 Australians from India

Reuters, MELBOURNE





Australia yesterday carried out its first repatriation flight from India after temporarily banning all travel from the COVID-19-ravaged country, the Australian government said, adding that 80 passengers arrived in Darwin from New Delhi.

Passengers had to show two negative COVID-19 tests before boarding the government-backed flight and were taken upon arrival to a converted mining camp in Howard Springs for a two-week quarantine.

Seventy passengers were on Friday barred from boarding the flight after they or their close contacts tested positive for the virus.

“We are following the medical advice and ensuring that we protect Australians here, and I’m pleased that that first flight has arrived, and obviously there will be more flights to come,” Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

“It’s important to do the testing that we are doing right now, before people come on those planes to Australia. That’s the process we are following, and we will continue to follow.”

Two flights are scheduled this month, with about 1,000 people planned to return by the end of next month. About 9,000 Australians in India have registered with the Australian government, requesting to return home.

India has over the past three weeks reported more than 300,000 infections per day, overwhelming its healthcare system, and leaving many without hospital beds, oxygen and adequate treatment.

Separately, Singapore further tightened its COVID-19 measures as it seeks to control an increase in untraceable infections.

From today until June 13, gatherings are to be limited to two people, and restaurants can only provide delivery or takeout services. Companies would have to make working from home the default for employees who are able to do so.

“A pattern of local unlinked community cases has emerged and is persisting,” the Singaporean Ministry of Health said in a statement on Friday.

Infections not linked to identified cases have risen to 15 in the past week, more than double the week before.

Additional reporting by AP