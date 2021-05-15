Australian PM repeats PRC formula

Bloomberg





Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison doubled down on comments that Canberra’s Taiwan policy was guided by China’s “one country, two systems” framework, prompting his office to clarify that Australia’s stance has not changed in a way that could be seen as a concession to Beijing.

Morrison reaffirmed remarks made on Thursday last week, in which he said that Australia followed a “one country, two systems” approach to Taiwan — a governing system used in Hong Kong.

Asked by the Special Broadcasting Service on Wednesday whether he had made a mistake, Morrison repeated the assertion.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, center top, speaks during a meeting at the legislature in Canberra on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“What we know is that we have a situation with China where we’ve recognized — we’ve recognized — how they see these relationships within the region, and particularly in relation to Taiwan,” Morrison said.

Such a stance would represent a shift in the US ally’s long-

standing policy of “strategic ambiguity” toward Taiwan’s status. Similar to the US, Australia has for almost five decades recognized the government in Beijing as China’s sole legal representative, while merely acknowledging Beijing’s position that Taiwan was part of its territory — commonly referred to as its “one China” policy.

The “one country, two systems” framework, on the other hand, is Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) preferred method for absorbing Taiwan under the Chinese Communist Party’s control.

Trying to clarify its position, Canberra yesterday said in a statement that “Australia’s one-China policy has not changed.”

“The prime minister’s comments on ‘one country two systems’ were in relation to Hong Kong,” it added.

Australian Senator Penny Wong on Thursday wrote on Twitter that either “Scott Morrison has substantially shifted Australia’s policy on Taiwan, adopting Beijing’s position and ending 50 years of bipartisanship — or he’s lying to cover up his mistake.”

“Given his form, my assumption is it’s the latter,” she said.