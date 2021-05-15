Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison doubled down on comments that Canberra’s Taiwan policy was guided by China’s “one country, two systems” framework, prompting his office to clarify that Australia’s stance has not changed in a way that could be seen as a concession to Beijing.
Morrison reaffirmed remarks made on Thursday last week, in which he said that Australia followed a “one country, two systems” approach to Taiwan — a governing system used in Hong Kong.
Asked by the Special Broadcasting Service on Wednesday whether he had made a mistake, Morrison repeated the assertion.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“What we know is that we have a situation with China where we’ve recognized — we’ve recognized — how they see these relationships within the region, and particularly in relation to Taiwan,” Morrison said.
Such a stance would represent a shift in the US ally’s long-
standing policy of “strategic ambiguity” toward Taiwan’s status. Similar to the US, Australia has for almost five decades recognized the government in Beijing as China’s sole legal representative, while merely acknowledging Beijing’s position that Taiwan was part of its territory — commonly referred to as its “one China” policy.
The “one country, two systems” framework, on the other hand, is Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) preferred method for absorbing Taiwan under the Chinese Communist Party’s control.
Trying to clarify its position, Canberra yesterday said in a statement that “Australia’s one-China policy has not changed.”
“The prime minister’s comments on ‘one country two systems’ were in relation to Hong Kong,” it added.
Australian Senator Penny Wong on Thursday wrote on Twitter that either “Scott Morrison has substantially shifted Australia’s policy on Taiwan, adopting Beijing’s position and ending 50 years of bipartisanship — or he’s lying to cover up his mistake.”
“Given his form, my assumption is it’s the latter,” she said.
‘LOCAL TRANSMISSION’: The nation reported 11 new cases, including seven local infections in the north, the highest daily number of cases since the pandemic began The COVD-19 situation has entered the “local transmission” stage and enhanced disease prevention measures have been implemented until June 8, the Central Epidemic Command Center announced yesterday as it reported six locally transmitted cases with unclear infection sources. The center reported 11 new cases yesterday: four imported cases from India, and seven local infections in northern Taiwan, the highest daily number of cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that one of the local infections — case No. 1,201 — is a woman who is a family member living with
SIXTEEN LOCAL: Three COVID-19 infections are linked to a cluster at a gambling house in Yilan County, 10 to a case in New Taipei City and three had unclear sources The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday urged people to increase vigilance and thoroughly practice preventive measures against COVID-19 as it reported 16 locally transmitted cases of the disease. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that 21 cases were confirmed in Taiwan yesterday: 16 local cases, four imported cases and one case undetermined. The locally transmitted cases are three linked to a cluster of infections at a gambling house in Yilan County, 10 associated with a previous case in New Taipei City and three with unclear sources of infection. The CECC on Tuesday reported a cluster
‘DOWN TO ZERO 2.0’: All pilots are to undergo quarantine at government centers, while cabin crew on long-haul flights have to quarantine for 14 days The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday announced stricter measures to contain a COVID-19 outbreak among China Airlines (華航) flight crew, as the nature of the confirmed cases indicated an unknown chain of transmission within the airline. The “Down to Zero 2.0” plan will be tough on China Airlines personnel, but is necessary to minimize the risk to society, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. Under the measures, all China Airlines pilots and copilots are to be recalled to undergo quarantine at government centers, while cabin crew who are returning from long-haul flights or who have
GRID PROBLEM: A Taipower spokesman said that the blackouts were not due to usage exceeding supply, nor were they because of a problem at the Singda plant There were rolling blackouts across Taiwan yesterday due to a grid malfunction at the Singda Power Plant (興達電廠) in Kaohsiung’s Yongan District (永安), while Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said that it was working “as hard as possible to resolve the issue as soon as possible.” At 2:37pm, a malfunction at an ultra-high-voltage substation in Kaohsiung’s Lujhu District (路竹) triggered four generators at the Singda plant to go offline, cutting power output by 2.2 million kilowatts and prompting Taipower to initiate rolling blackouts nationwide as it worked on the problem. Taipower spokesman Chang Ting-shu (張廷抒) told a news conference in Taipei that