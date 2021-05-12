The government is to work with like-minded nations to help Honduras combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, after the Central American nation said that it would purchase vaccines from China.
Honduras, with a population of about 9.75 million, has reported 220,988 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,701 deaths.
“El Salvador will help us break the geopolitical blockade and buy the vaccine from mainland China,” the Honduran Ministry of Health wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Honduras offers to pay for as many as they can obtain for our people.”
In a separate post, the Honduran ministry said that it was “grateful to friendly countries that do not politicize the pandemic,” citing Israel, which donated Honduras’ first 6,000 vaccine doses, and Russia, which has said it would send 40,000 doses of its Sputnik V jab this week.
“In the past, we donated medicines and some biosecurity material to El Salvador [and] now El Salvador is helping us to break the blockade,” it said.
Honduras is one of Taipei’s 15 diplomatic allies. El Salvador switched recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 2018.
In Taipei, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) yesterday said that Honduras is facing a health crisis, as it has not yet received all of the vaccine doses it ordered through the global COVAX platform.
Asked about Honduras’ plan to purchase Chinese vaccines via El Salvador, Ou said that the ministry has been monitoring related developments.
Procuring vaccines is a humanitarian issue and should not be used as a tool for political maneuvering, she said.
Taiwan would continue to work with like-minded nations to assist Honduras in its fight against the pandemic, Ou said, adding that ties are firm, and the two nations have been working closely together based on their shared values of democracy and freedom.
Additional reporting by AFP
‘DOWN TO ZERO 2.0’: All pilots are to undergo quarantine at government centers, while cabin crew on long-haul flights have to quarantine for 14 days The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday announced stricter measures to contain a COVID-19 outbreak among China Airlines (華航) flight crew, as the nature of the confirmed cases indicated an unknown chain of transmission within the airline. The “Down to Zero 2.0” plan will be tough on China Airlines personnel, but is necessary to minimize the risk to society, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. Under the measures, all China Airlines pilots and copilots are to be recalled to undergo quarantine at government centers, while cabin crew who are returning from long-haul flights or who have
TAKING NOTICE: In the first time that G7 foreign ministers have mentioned Taiwan in a joint communique, they called for ‘peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait’ The Presidential Office yesterday thanked the G7 foreign ministers for their strong support of Taiwan after the group in its joint statement on Wednesday called for the nation’s participation in the WHO, and the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. The ministers in a communique issued at the end of their three-day meeting declared support for “Taiwan’s meaningful participation” in WHO forums and the World Health Assembly (WHA). “The international community should be able to benefit from the experience of all partners, including Taiwan’s successful contribution to the tackling of the COVID-19 pandemic,” it said. The statement included a section
UP TO TWO DAYS: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said that most who got the shot and felt discomfort only felt ill for the first two days Employees can ask for unpaid COVID-19 vaccination leave, from the day of their shot until the end of the next day, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, adding that the policy takes effect immediately. “The policy of unpaid COVID-19 vaccination leave will be implemented starting on May 5, and all workers and civil servants will be eligible,” Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a news conference. Leave can be taken on the day of vaccination and if recipients feel discomfort after getting the shot, they can extend the leave to all of the
SHOPPING MALL: People who have been to places visited by the confirmed cases at about the same time should pay attention to their health condition and report symptoms The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday revealed several locations in Taoyuan and Taipei visited by two people confirmed to have COVID-19 when they were likely contagious. Case No. 1,183 — a China Airlines (華航) pilot, the husband of case No. 1,184 — on May 1 visited the “Pilot in Cafe” coffee shop from 12pm to 12:30pm, the Gloria Outlets (華泰名品城) shopping mall from 1pm to 1:30pm and Hutung Peng’s Old Shop Xinjiang Ramen (胡同彭家老舖新疆拉麵) from 2pm to 2:30pm, all in Taoyuan, the CECC said. People who visited the venues at about those times should pay attention to their health condition, and