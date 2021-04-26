The EU on Saturday called out China for endangering peace in the South China Sea and urged all parties to abide by a 2016 tribunal ruling, which rejected most of China’s claim to sovereignty in the sea, but which Beijing has rejected.
The EU last week released a new policy aimed at stepping up its influence in the Indo-Pacific region to counter China’s rising power.
The Philippines on Friday protested to China over its failure to withdraw what it called “threatening” boats believed to be manned by maritime militia around the disputed Whitsun Reef, which Manila calls the Julian Felipe Reef.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“Tensions in the South China Sea, including the recent presence of large Chinese vessels at Whitsun Reef, endanger peace and stability in the region,” a EU spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday.
The EU reiterated its strong opposition to “unilateral actions that could undermine regional stability and international rules-based order.”
It urged all parties to resolve disputes peacefully in accordance with international law, and highlighted a 2016 international arbitration that had ruled in favor of the Philippines while invalidating most of China’s claims in the South China Sea.
NEW VESSELS
Meanwhile, China on Friday deployed its first advanced amphibious assault ship and two other new vessels in a commissioning ceremony attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), local media reported.
The Hainan, the Dalian and the Changzheng-18 were placed in active service at a naval port in southern China’s Hainan Province, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
SOLIDARITY WITH TAIWAN: MOFA thanked US lawmakers for introducing the bill, which aims to clarify the content of UN Resolution 2758 and questions Beijing’s claim to represent Taiwan in international organizations A bipartisan coalition of US congressmen on Monday introduced legislation that aims to counter China’s claim to represent Taiwan in international organizations. “For too long, Beijing has distorted policies and procedures at the UN and related bodies to assert its sovereignty claims over Taiwan, often to the detriment of global health and security efforts,” US Representative Gerry Connolly said in a news release. “This bipartisan legislation ensures that we stand in solidarity with this critical US partner,” he said. Connolly cosponsored the bill with the three other chairs of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus — US representatives Albio Sires, Mario Diaz-Balart and Steve
‘BIG MISUNDERSTANDING’: Investigators said a young man named Hsu and his friends went to the precinct to explain, apologize and offer to pay for the damage Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) and National Police Agency Director-General Chen Ja-chin (陳家欽) have vowed a thorough investigation of a violent incident involving a band of young men allegedly chasing a Songshan Precinct official through the station. The incident, which was reportedly covered up at first, was said to begin as a street quarrel between the young men and Yang Chung-li (楊忠蒞), 49, the physical training instructor at the precinct. Media reports said that on Thursday last week, an off-duty Yang was having dinner and drinks with friends until 2am, when he took a taxi back to his precinct office. Near
CLUSTER CASES? The teenager tested positive after attending an event at a mosque in Taipei with a family member, a pilot who tested positive in Australia, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four new cases of COVID-19, including one local case. The local case is a family member of an Indonesian pilot who works for China Airlines (華航) and tested positive for COVID-19 in Australia, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a news briefing in Taipei yesterday. The pilot, who is in his 40s, on Tuesday reported an itchy throat during a layover in Australia, upon which he was tested, Chen said. The local case, a male teenager, is a close family member of the pilot, and as the
LARGEST EVER: Police raided an illegal greenhouse in Hsinchu County and detained two men, and were looking for the operation’s suspected mastermind Minister of Justice Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥) yesterday presented the results of a raid on an illegal cannabis farm in Hsinchu County, where police seized more than 1,600 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of NT$500 million (US$17.76 million). It was the largest cannabis seizure in Taiwan, officials said. Speaking at a news conference at the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau Taipei Field Station, Tsai reiterated his ministry’s tough stance against illegal drugs and said it would continue to crack down on cannabis. Police on March 19 raided a greenhouse in the hills of Guanhsi Township (關西), a bureau official said. Two men,