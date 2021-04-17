The Ministry of Economic Affairs is to tighten water restrictions to prevent Taiwan from running out of water before the rainy season starts next month, the ministry said yesterday.
Hsinchu County remains on “orange alert,” although industrial users that consume more than 1,000m2 of water per day have been asked to reduce consumption by 13 percent, up from the previously required 11 percent, it said, adding that Kaohsiung and Tainan industrial users would have to reduce consumption by 11 percent, up from 7 percent.
Non-industrial large water users would have to reduce water consumption by 20 percent, up from 10 percent, it added.
Photo: CNA
In Taoyuan, water pressure for households is to be reduced all day, in extension to the current nighttime reduction.
“As the water shortage extends, there are only three things we can do: conserve, reallocate and find new sources of water,” Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) told reporters at the Central Emergency Operation Center dedicated to the nation’s water situation.
Taichung and Miaoli County, which face the strongest effects of the shortage, are on “red alert,” and water supply in the area is switched off on two days per week.
The measure has helped save about 15 percent of water, Wang said.
The alert level in Hsinchu would not be upgraded to red, she said, adding that no water outages were planned.
Pipelines supplying water from less affected regions have been instrumental in mitigating the situation, Wang said.
“The Taoyuan-Hsinchu pipeline is delivering 225,000 tonnes of water per day, with 10,000 of that going on to Miaoli,” Wang said. “A further 100,000 tonnes a day are delivered from Yunlin County to Chiayi County, and 50,000 tonnes are delivered from Tainan to Kaohsiung.”
New wells are also being drilled at a breakneck pace, with all available CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油) engineers being employed by the ministry, she said.
“At two sites near Taichung, engineers struck ground water,” Wang said. “We are expediting the installation of filters and the certification of the well.”
The two wells might provide up to 48,000 tonnes per day, enough for 200,000 people, she added.
Nationwide, 88 emergency wells would be dug, adding to the 25 existing emergency wells, she said.
The wells would provide up to 115,000 tonnes as early as at the end of this month, enough to supply 500,000 people, she added
Engineers are drilling three wells in Miaoli County’s Liyutan (鯉魚潭), which would provide 15,000 tonnes per day, she said.
“We compressed months of work into weeks to find new water resources,” Wang said.
Asked whether the water level at the Shimen Reservoir (石門水庫), which supplies the Taoyuan-Hsinchu pipeline, might fall to below 30 percent, Wang said that the level is above expectations.
“In February and March, we were expecting the level to be lower than it is now,” Wang said. “We are trying to find alternate sources to make sure that the level remains as high as possible.”
Citigroup Inc plans to exit retail banking in 13 markets across Asia, and the region of Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The bank would instead operate its consumer-banking franchise in both regions from four wealth centers in Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates and London, it said yesterday in a statement. The move is part of an ongoing review of the company’s strategy by chief executive officer Jane Fraser, who took over last month. “This positions us to capture the strong growth and attractive returns the wealth-management business offers through these important hubs,” Fraser said. Citigroup is to exit its consumer
‘IMPORTANT PARTNER’: The new guidelines aim to encourage US engagement with Taiwan, which reflects a deepening relationship, the US Department of State said The US Department of State on Friday issued new guidelines governing US officials’ interactions with their Taiwanese counterparts, a move welcomed by Taipei as turning a new page in bilateral relations. Shortly before leaving office, then-US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Jan. 9 announced the cancelation of previous contact guidelines, which he said were “self-imposed restrictions” that attempted to appease the Chinese Communist Party regime in Beijing. However, the status of the guidelines has been unclear since US President Joe Biden entered the White House. Asked about the issue during a legislative session on Thursday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu
CONFIDENTIAL: The trip had not been made public until just before ex-senator Chris Dodd, and ex-state department officials Richard Armitage and James Steinberg arrived The government yesterday welcomed an “unofficial” delegation sent by US President Joe Biden, while another delegation led by US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry was headed to Shanghai. Biden’s first delegation to Taiwan is made up of former US senator Chris Dodd, and former US deputy secretaries of state Richard Armitage and James Steinberg. They are to stay in Taiwan until tomorrow. Their arrival, on a chartered flight, had been kept confidential until media reported the visit yesterday morning, after which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a short notice that they were expected to arrive at 2:40pm. The flight landed at
‘IDEAL FIT’: A report on Sunday said that the Canadian government threatened to pull its support and funding from the HFX if the award was given to the president The government would respect the decision of the organizer of the John McCain Prize for Leadership in Public Service on whether it plans to award a prize to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said yesterday. The statement was issued after US Web site Politico reported a day earlier that the Canadian government had warned the Halifax International Security Forum (HFX) not to give the award to Tsai for fear of provoking Beijing. “The ministry believes that if the Halifax International Security Forum confers the prize upon President Tsai, it would be an affirmation and honor for both