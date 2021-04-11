The Ministry of Education would spend NT$360 million (US$12.66 million) annually to hire an additional 300 foreign teachers to meet the government’s goal of widespread English fluency by 2030, the ministry said yesterday.
There are 81 foreign teachers of English working in the nation’s public schools, and the government hopes to hire 300 more such teachers starting in August, K-12 Education Administration division head Wu Hsiao-hsia (武曉霞) said.
The ministry has begun accepting applications and invites candidates to apply before May 15, she said, adding that applications can be made online at https://tfetp.epa.ntnu.edu.tw.
The ministry in 2004 began assisting counties and municipalities with hiring foreign teachers of English, prioritizing schools in rural communities, Wu said.
The additional funding for the new hires would bring the total subsidies it provides for English-language education to NT$460 million annually, she said.
The ministry has cooperated with National Taiwan Normal University and National Chung Cheng University to establish separate hiring centers for northern and southern Taiwan respectively, she said.
The centers have collaborated to create the online application system, and are handling the administrative work associated with the international hiring process, training and guidance for arriving teachers, she said.
The ministry would also seek to improve cooperation between schools and nearby universities and language-resource centers, to make the process smoother for foreign teachers and the schools that employ them, Wu said.
The universities and centers could help foreign teachers overcome cultural differences, she added.
“We hope that bringing in more foreign teachers can give students more opportunities to speak English, while also helping Taiwanese teachers improve their ability to teach in English,” the ministry said.
