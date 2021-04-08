Eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines is to be further expanded to top government officials and workers with higher exposure risk from Monday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that on Tuesday, the rollout list was expanded to include everyone in the first priority group — healthcare facility workers — or about 488,000 people.
“We are now announcing that starting on April 12, the vaccine rollout list will be expanded to all of those in the first, second and third priority groups,” he said.
Photo: CNA
In the second priority group are top government officials on the national and local levels who oversee disease prevention operations; frontline public health officials; frontline workers in the customs, immigration, quarantine and security sections of airports and ports, he said.
Also in the second group are village and borough heads; home quarantine caregivers; paramedics, firefighters and rescue workers; and frontline coast guard and air ambulance personnel.
In the third priority group are workers with higher exposure risk, such as crews on international flights and ships, disease prevention taxi drivers, frontline workers at airports and ports, frontline workers at quarantine hotels, and others that the center considers to be in urgent need of vaccination, Chen said.
The second group has about 90,000 people and the third has about 35,000, he said, adding that 18,657 people had been vaccinated as of Tuesday.
The CECC would ask local health departments to coordinate with COVID-19 hospitals so that outpatient sessions would be added and vaccine quotas increased, it said, adding that hospitals with experience giving flu shots should be recruited to give COVID-19 vaccines.
By Friday next week, there should be 170 vaccination locations, the center said, adding that the Centers for Disease Control’s Web site has location information and appointment registration.
Asked whether Taiwan would still purchase the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, Chen said the CECC would likely purchase them if they could arrive before 5.05 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, also an mRNA vaccine, which have already been secured.
Meanwhile, Chen said that from Saturday, travelers who have visited the UK, South Africa or Eswatini within two weeks of entering Taiwan would no longer be required to go to centralized quarantine centers.
Instead, they could quarantine for 14 days at home — as long as there was only one person per housing unit — followed by seven days of self-health management, he said.
However, as the COVID-19 situation has worsened in Brazil, travelers from there still need to quarantine at a centralized center, he said.
SEEKING ANSWERS: Police were questioning the vehicle’s driver, who was not in the truck at the time of the incident. He was the supervisor at a nearby work site, the TRA said At least 50 people were killed yesterday in one of the nation’s worst railway crashes, when a train partially derailed in Hualien County after colliding with a vehicle that had rolled down a hill. Taroko Express No. 408, which left New Taipei City’s Shulin Railway Station and was expected to arrive at Hualien Railway Station at 9:39am, struck a crane truck at 9:28am as the train was about to enter the Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) in Hualien’s Sioulin Township (秀林), said the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA), which operates the train. As of press time, 50 people, including the driver and assistant driver, were
NO AGREEMENT YET: Australia, which hails its involvement in every major US conflict over the past century, has yet to officially commit to aiding Taiwan The US is undertaking “strategic planning” with ally Australia to consider potential joint responses to a war over Taiwan, US President Joe Biden’s top diplomat in Canberra said yesterday. “We’re committed as allies to working together — not only in making our militaries interoperable and functioning well together, but also in strategic planning,” Michael Goldman, charge d’affaires ad interim at the US embassy in Canberra, said in an Australian National University podcast, when asked about a potential role for Australia in a Taiwan contingency. “And when you look at strategic planning, it covers the range of contingencies that you’ve mentioned, of which
FLIGHT RISK? The driver of the truck that slid onto the tracks, causing the crash, was released on NT$500,000 bail, but prosecutors have requested that he be detained Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday listed three priorities in response to the deadliest accident involving a Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) train in the past 40 years: rescuing the injured, clearing the single-track tunnel and assisting the families of the victims. Taroko Express No. 408, traveling from New Taipei City to Taitung on Friday morning, derailed as it entered the Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) in Hualien’s Sioulin Township (秀林). Of the 496 people on board, including four TRA personnel, 51 had died and 188 were injured as of 7pm yesterday, after the train hit a crane truck that had slid down a slope
IN A HURRY: The 199,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine expire on May 31, so the CECC might expand vaccine eligibility, but distribution would begin in a week at the earliest The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines allocated to Taiwan through the COVAX global vaccine-sharing program arrived yesterday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said, adding that, after testing, it would be able to distribute them by Monday next week at the earliest. The 199,200 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were shipped from Amsterdam on a China Airlines (中華航空) plane and arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 5:21am. After the cargo was examined and release procedures were completed at the airport, the Aviation Police Bureau escorted the vehicles carrying the vaccines to a cold chain storage facility. Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General