State-run Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) yesterday shipped 120 unused fuel rods from the mothballed Fourth Nuclear Power Plant back to their US supplier as part of its plan to shut down the plant, the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the sister paper of the Taipei Times) reported on its Web site yesterday.
It was the last batch of unused fuel rods stored at the plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮) that Taipower planned to return to Global Nuclear Fuel Americas LLC, which is responsible for storing and dismantling the rods.
Taipower declined to comment on reports that it had shipped all of the fuel rods at the plant to the supplier, saying only that it shipped the rods as scheduled and cannot disclose more details, citing nuclear security regulations set by the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Liberty Times reported.
Photo courtesy of Taiwan Power Co via CNA
A legislative resolution passed in January 2018 required that all of the 1,744 unused fuel rods purchased to operate the power plant be shipped back to the US supplier by the end of last year.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global shipping and delayed the process, leaving a small batch of fuel rods at the plant.
Taipower had said it would ship them out in the first quarter of this year, the Liberty Times reported.
Taipower has sent back all 1,744 fuel rods to the US in seven batches since July 2018, the report said.
The move came as a national referendum on activating the power plant is to take place on Aug. 28.
Asked by reporters whether shipping out all of the unused fuel rods means activating the plant is no longer an option, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday said the power plant was incomplete when it was mothballed in 2014 and its construction license has long expired.
Former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), who has spoken in favor of starting the power plant, said that Taipower should have waited for the referendum result before deciding on the issue, as it would be “troublesome” to transport back the fuel rods should the public vote in favor of activating the power plant.
Additional reporting by Ou Su-mei
EVERGREEN CHARTER: Evergreen Marine Corp said it rents the vessel and decides which seaports it goes to, but if the ship cannot operate normally, it would not pay Progress made moving a container ship blocking the Suez Canal should allow some traffic to resume today, while Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) said that it leased the vessel, but would refuse to pay if it remained stuck. The MV Ever Given — a so-called “megaship” at 220,000 tonnes and 400m long — which ran aground in the southern part of the canal in Egypt, had been partially moved and is alongside the bank, said Ahmed Mekawy, deputy manager of the Suez Canal for GAC Group, a provider of port-agent services. The vessel was soon expected to be refloated, Mekawy said, adding that
LOCAL DOSE? Asked if President Tsai Ing-wen would also get an AstraZeneca shot, her spokesman said it would be more meaningful if she receives a locally manufactured drug The nation yesterday began administering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, with Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) receiving the jabs first. Last week, 44,500 doses of the vaccine were distributed to 57 designated hospitals nationwide to start inoculating healthcare workers yesterday. To reassure the public that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, Su and Chen arrived at National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) at 7:40am to receive the first two shots of the vaccine in Taiwan. As the vaccination procedure was not open to reporters, the Executive Yuan and the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) later released video
The nation yesterday grounded its entire fleet of F-5 jets after two disappeared over the ocean in the afternoon. Citing information from the Ministry of National Defense, the National Rescue Command Center said that four F-5Es took off from Taitung Airbase at 2:30pm for a routine training mission before two of the jets disappeared from radar screens 1.4 nautical miles (2.6km) east of Pingtung’s Mudan Township (牡丹), apparently after a mid-air collision, at about 3:06pm. As of press time last night, rescuers were searching for captain Pan Ying-chun (潘穎諄), one of the pilots. Lieutenant Lo Shang-hua (羅尚樺), the pilot of the other plane,
FREE AND OPEN INDO-PACIFIC: The memorandum of understanding would be the basis for the establishment of a joint coast guard working group, Tsai Ing-wen said Taiwan and the US on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish a coast guard working group, the first official document inked by the two nations since US President Joe Biden took office in January. The memorandum was signed by American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Managing Director Ingrid Larson and Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) in Washington. The memorandum “affirms a relationship with the common objectives of preserving maritime resources; reducing illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing; and participating in joint maritime search and rescue as well as maritime environmental response events,” the AIT said in a news statement