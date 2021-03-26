China wrings Western brands over Xinjiang

DEVIOUS SPIN: Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Chinese would not allow foreigners to ‘eat China’s rice while smashing its bowls’

AFP, BEIJING





China yesterday launched a public relations war on Western brands critical of rights abuses in Xinjiang, with celebrities severing ties with Nike Inc, Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) facing a boycott and Burberry dumped from a deal with a gaming giant.

Several firms have tried to put distance between their brands and Xinjiang cotton producers since allegations of forced labor emerged.

That has enraged China, which denies any abuses.

A woman walks past a Nike store in Beijing yesterday. Photo: AP

Celebrities, tech brands and state media — aided by outrage on China’s tightly-controlled social media — piled in on several global fashion brands yesterday.

“Chinese people will not allow some foreigners to eat China’s rice while smashing its bowls,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) told reporters in Beijing. “The Chinese market is here... We open our hearts to welcome foreign companies, but we oppose malicious attacks on China based on rumors and lies, and harm to China’s interests.”

Chinese TV stars Wang Yibo (王一博) and Tan Songyun (譚松雲) said they would end all promotional partnerships with Nike, after a company statement from a year ago was regurgitated online noting that it was “very concerned” by the allegations of forced labor.

Tan’s manager said she “resolutely opposes any bad behavior of smearing and making rumors about China,” with Wang’s agent releasing a statement saying that the “country’s dignity is not to be violated.”

Gaming giant Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) pulled a new “skin” project linked with Burberry on avatars in the Glory of Kings game, while products made by Swedish clothing giant H&M vanished from online sites in apparent retaliation for its decision to no longer source cotton from Xinjiang.

Brands are often victims of public relation crises in China after touching on politically sensitive topics.

Nike’s and H&M’s statements were made last year, but the online outcry suddenly spiked this week after Western countries joined forces to sanction several key officials from Xinjiang over alleged rights abuses.

An outraged China struck back with tit-for-tat sanctions as a war of words erupted between Beijing and several European nations.