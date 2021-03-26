China yesterday launched a public relations war on Western brands critical of rights abuses in Xinjiang, with celebrities severing ties with Nike Inc, Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) facing a boycott and Burberry dumped from a deal with a gaming giant.
Several firms have tried to put distance between their brands and Xinjiang cotton producers since allegations of forced labor emerged.
That has enraged China, which denies any abuses.
Photo: AP
Celebrities, tech brands and state media — aided by outrage on China’s tightly-controlled social media — piled in on several global fashion brands yesterday.
“Chinese people will not allow some foreigners to eat China’s rice while smashing its bowls,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) told reporters in Beijing. “The Chinese market is here... We open our hearts to welcome foreign companies, but we oppose malicious attacks on China based on rumors and lies, and harm to China’s interests.”
Chinese TV stars Wang Yibo (王一博) and Tan Songyun (譚松雲) said they would end all promotional partnerships with Nike, after a company statement from a year ago was regurgitated online noting that it was “very concerned” by the allegations of forced labor.
Tan’s manager said she “resolutely opposes any bad behavior of smearing and making rumors about China,” with Wang’s agent releasing a statement saying that the “country’s dignity is not to be violated.”
Gaming giant Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) pulled a new “skin” project linked with Burberry on avatars in the Glory of Kings game, while products made by Swedish clothing giant H&M vanished from online sites in apparent retaliation for its decision to no longer source cotton from Xinjiang.
Brands are often victims of public relation crises in China after touching on politically sensitive topics.
Nike’s and H&M’s statements were made last year, but the online outcry suddenly spiked this week after Western countries joined forces to sanction several key officials from Xinjiang over alleged rights abuses.
An outraged China struck back with tit-for-tat sanctions as a war of words erupted between Beijing and several European nations.
EVERGREEN CHARTER: Evergreen Marine Corp said it rents the vessel and decides which seaports it goes to, but if the ship cannot operate normally, it would not pay Progress made moving a container ship blocking the Suez Canal should allow some traffic to resume today, while Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) said that it leased the vessel, but would refuse to pay if it remained stuck. The MV Ever Given — a so-called “megaship” at 220,000 tonnes and 400m long — which ran aground in the southern part of the canal in Egypt, had been partially moved and is alongside the bank, said Ahmed Mekawy, deputy manager of the Suez Canal for GAC Group, a provider of port-agent services. The vessel was soon expected to be refloated, Mekawy said, adding that
LOCAL DOSE? Asked if President Tsai Ing-wen would also get an AstraZeneca shot, her spokesman said it would be more meaningful if she receives a locally manufactured drug The nation yesterday began administering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, with Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) receiving the jabs first. Last week, 44,500 doses of the vaccine were distributed to 57 designated hospitals nationwide to start inoculating healthcare workers yesterday. To reassure the public that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, Su and Chen arrived at National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) at 7:40am to receive the first two shots of the vaccine in Taiwan. As the vaccination procedure was not open to reporters, the Executive Yuan and the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) later released video
‘PROVINCE OF CHINA’: The nation has never filed applications for its satellites to be registered, and the UN might have its own agenda for the listing, an NSPO official said All satellites launched by Taiwan are registered at the UN as owned by “Taiwan, Province of China,” while the government said it has requested this be changed. The UN Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) lists satellies launched by Taiwan from 1999 to 2019 as owned by China. The Web site included entries on Formosat-1 and Formosat-2, which are listed as “ROCSAT 1” and “ROCSAT 2” respectively, Formosat-5, as well as the Formosat-3/COSMIC and Formosat-7/COSMIC-2 constellations. The satellites were launched in the US, either from Cape Canaveral in Florida or the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. National Space Organization (NSPO) Acting Director-General Yu
‘CONTRADICTORY RESULT’: Despite distrusting the jabs, a majority of Taiwanese would support ‘meaningful dialogue’ across the Taiwan Strait, a survey found Sixty-seven percent of Taiwanese would refuse a COVID-19 vaccine produced by a Chinese manufacturer, while 24.3 percent would accept it, a survey showed yesterday. The poll, designed by the Taiwan International Strategic Study Society and the Taiwan International Studies Association, asked people about Taiwan-China relations and Taiwan-US relations under the administration of US President Joe Biden. The results of the survey, conducted by Focus Survey Research, were announced at a news conference at the Howard Plaza Hotel in Taipei. It showed that only 5.4 percent of respondents “very much approved” if Taiwan were to import vaccines from China, while 18.9 percent “approved.” Of