Taiwan was ranked as the world’s 24th-happiest nation and the happiest in East Asia, in a report released on Friday that compared the happiness level in 149 countries and territories.
It was the highest Taiwan has ever ranked in the World Happiness Report, released by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network since 2012, annually on the day before the International Day of Happiness, which was yesterday.
Taiwan scored 6,584 points, up from 6,455 in last year’s edition.
Last year “has been a year like no other. This whole report focuses on the effects of COVID-19 and how people all over the world have fared,” the report said. “Our aim was two-fold, first to focus on the effects of COVID-19 on the structure and quality of people’s lives, and second to describe and evaluate how governments all over the world have dealt with the pandemic.”
Compared with its neighbors, China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan, Taiwan recorded the fewest COVID-19 cases, as it drew from experience with the 2003 SARS outbreak, and conducted thorough virus tracing and imposed quarantines on arrivals from abroad, it said.
Taiwan successfully allocated personal protective equipment, and the government transparently provided information on the disease, the report said, adding that the Taiwanese public had shown high awareness on self-protection.
The happiest country in the world was Finland (7,842 points), followed by Denmark (7,620), Switzerland (7,571), Iceland (7,554), the Netherlands (7,464), Norway (7,392), Sweden (7,363), Luxembourg (7,324), New Zealand (7,277) and Austria (7,268), it showed.
It was the fourth consecutive year Finland has taken the top spot.
China ranked 84th, down from 52nd last year.
However, as Taiwan is not a member of the UN, the report showed it as “Taiwan province of China,” prompting a protest by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York, which called on the UN to respect Taiwan’s integrity and sovereignty.
“Listing Taiwan under China is false, unacceptable, and a blatant disregard of our country’s free and vibrant democracy,” the office wrote on Twitter.
“Taiwan’s quality of life is based on the country being a vibrant democracy where freedom and human rights are upheld and protected, unlike in China. Listing Taiwan under China takes away from the work of the Taiwanese people,” it wrote on Facebook.
BOROUGH OUTING: The cause of the accident along the Suhua Highway is still being investigated, with the driver saying that it was because the brakes were not working Six people died yesterday when a tour bus carrying 45 passengers crashed into the side of a mountain along the Suhua Highway. Ten people were severely injured and five had minor injuries. The Yilan County Fire Department said that it received a report of the accident at 4:29pm, adding that it is still investigating the cause. The bus had been manufactured in January 2018 and had passed its regular inspection this year, the Directorate-General of Highways said. The driver, surnamed Yu (游), had obtained his license for large vehicles on March 30 last year, it added. Yu said that the brakes were not working. New Taipei
‘NONCOMPLIANCE’: Changing Hong Kong’s election rules violates the Sino-British Joint Declaration, Dominic Raab said, but Beijing said the UK had no say in the matter British Secretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab on Saturday accused China of breaching a legal deal over the governance of Hong Kong, amid criticisms of Beijing’s attempts to tighten its control over the territory. In a major escalation of diplomatic tensions, Raab said the UK considered China to be in a “state of ongoing noncompliance” with the Sino-British joint declaration as he condemned Beijing’s decision to reduce the role of the public in picking Hong Kong’s leaders. China has instead handed power to a pro-Beijing committee, which would appoint more council members. Raab said the move was the third breach
Many countries are still administering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, although a few have suspended vaccinations after reports of blood clots, and healthcare workers in Taiwan can choose freely if they want to get the jab, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said that a few European countries have stopped administering AstraZeneca shots after reports of blood clots, adding that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is investigating the cases. “So far, the EMA’s recommendation is that the vaccine’s benefits continue to outweigh its risks, and there
’CONSTRUCTIVE AMBIGUITY’ The MAC head asked China to cease its military threats, engage in pragmatic dialogue and show reciprocity to develop cross-strait exchanges Cross-strait relations can hopefully proceed with “constructive ambiguity,” given the right attitude from both sides, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Minister Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) said yesterday as he announced rules to allow business travelers from China to visit amid the COVID-19 pandemic. If cross-strait exchanges must be founded on the premise that one side accepts the other’s framework, “then I think it is an unfair, unjust and unrealistic request,” Chiu told a news conference in Taipei. Chiu was referring to Beijing’s insistence that Taipei accept its interpretation of the so-called “1992 consensus,” which it reiterated after he vowed to facilitate a thaw in