Cross-strait relations can hopefully proceed with “constructive ambiguity,” given the right attitude from both sides, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Minister Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) said yesterday as he announced rules to allow business travelers from China to visit amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
If cross-strait exchanges must be founded on the premise that one side accepts the other’s framework, “then I think it is an unfair, unjust and unrealistic request,” Chiu told a news conference in Taipei.
Chiu was referring to Beijing’s insistence that Taipei accept its interpretation of the so-called “1992 consensus,” which it reiterated after he vowed to facilitate a thaw in cross-strait ties when he accepted the post last month.
Photo: Chen Yu-fu, Taipei Times
The “1992 consensus” — a term that former MAC chairman Su Chi (蘇起) in 2006 admitted making up in 2000 — refers to a tacit understanding between the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Chinese Communist Party that both sides of the Taiwan Strait acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.
“I think the two sides can be more friendly and cooperative,” Chiu said. “There is no need to force yourself or others to enter into a set framework.”
“Finding the greatest common denominator” would benefit both sides and elicit the least controversy, he said.
However, whether the two could achieve constructive ambiguity “depends on the wisdom of both sides, and honestly, it also depends on their attitudes,” he said, referring to China.
It is thought to be the first time that a MAC minister has used the phrase “constructive ambiguity,” which has come to define US policy toward Taiwan since the time of former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger.
Addressing Beijing, Chiu made three requests: the cessation of military threats; pragmatic dialogue; and a reciprocal effort toward developing cross-strait exchanges.
He urged Beijing to understand that Taiwan’s systems and values are different from China’s, and to view the development of cross-strait ties in a positive light.
Underlining his intent, Chiu announced an end to a ban on Chinese business travelers after more than a year of COVID-19 travel restrictions.
Chinese businesspeople fulfilling contract obligations, as well as Chinese employed by multinationals slated for transfer, would be permitted entry upon approval by the Ministry of the Interior, he said.
The council made the decision in consultation with the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) and other agencies in a bid to facilitate cross-strait economic activity, he said.
Discussions are continuing on whether to resume travel for Chinese with family in Taiwan, as well as on border control adjustments, he said.
However, as the center does not yet list China as a medium-low or low-risk region, Chinese business travelers are not eligible for shortened quarantines, CECC spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said.
Like other travelers, they must provide a negative polymerase chain reaction test conducted within three days of departure for Taiwan, and undergo 14 days of quarantine followed by seven days of self-health management, Chuang said.
Aside from business travelers, Chinese nationals with Taiwanese residency, as well as their spouses and children, can enter Taiwan, in addition to students, and those with imperative family or health reasons.
Additional reporting by CNA
‘NONCOMPLIANCE’: Changing Hong Kong’s election rules violates the Sino-British Joint Declaration, Dominic Raab said, but Beijing said the UK had no say in the matter British Secretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab on Saturday accused China of breaching a legal deal over the governance of Hong Kong, amid criticisms of Beijing’s attempts to tighten its control over the territory. In a major escalation of diplomatic tensions, Raab said the UK considered China to be in a “state of ongoing noncompliance” with the Sino-British joint declaration as he condemned Beijing’s decision to reduce the role of the public in picking Hong Kong’s leaders. China has instead handed power to a pro-Beijing committee, which would appoint more council members. Raab said the move was the third breach
BOROUGH OUTING: The cause of the accident along the Suhua Highway is still being investigated, with the driver saying that it was because the brakes were not working Six people died yesterday when a tour bus carrying 45 passengers crashed into the side of a mountain along the Suhua Highway. Ten people were severely injured and five had minor injuries. The Yilan County Fire Department said that it received a report of the accident at 4:29pm, adding that it is still investigating the cause. The bus had been manufactured in January 2018 and had passed its regular inspection this year, the Directorate-General of Highways said. The driver, surnamed Yu (游), had obtained his license for large vehicles on March 30 last year, it added. Yu said that the brakes were not working. New Taipei
Many countries are still administering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, although a few have suspended vaccinations after reports of blood clots, and healthcare workers in Taiwan can choose freely if they want to get the jab, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said that a few European countries have stopped administering AstraZeneca shots after reports of blood clots, adding that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is investigating the cases. “So far, the EMA’s recommendation is that the vaccine’s benefits continue to outweigh its risks, and there
WAITING ON SCIENCE: If the scientific community establishes a link between blood clots and the AstraZeneca vaccine, the CECC would change its approach, an official said Health officials expect to finish the final testing for Taiwan’s first batch of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, adding that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the reported risks. The center has completed six of seven types of tests to clear the initial shipment of 117,000 AstraZeneca vaccines, and only the tests for verifying that the shots are bacteria-free remain, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, would soon announce