The US sanctioned an additional 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials over Beijing’s ongoing crackdown on political freedoms in the territory, just ahead of talks with China in Alaska.
The step reflects Washington’s “deep concern” about the erosion of Hong Kong’s autonomy following changes to its election system, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement yesterday.
Foreign financial institutions that deal with the 24 officials would be subject to US sanctions, the US Department of State said.
Photo: Reuters
The US announcement was made during a visit by Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to Japan and South Korea, both of which are wary of China’s growing economic, military and political heft.
The imposition of new sanctions “fully exposes the US side’s sinister intention to interfere in China’s internal affairs, disrupt Hong Kong, and obstruct China’s stability and development,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) told reporters at a daily briefing.
“China will take strong measures as appropriate to resolutely defend national sovereignty, security and development interests,” Zhao said.
While in Tokyo, Blinken and Austin delivered a joint statement with their Japanese counterparts expressing concern about Beijing’s human rights violations against ethnic minorities in Xinjiang and China’s determination to alter the status of the Diaoyutais (釣魚台列嶼), which are administered by Tokyo, but claimed by Taiwan and China.
The two yesterday arrived in Seoul for talks.
Blinken and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan are today scheduled to meet Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) and Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Commission Director Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪) in Anchorage, Alaska.
The US has said that the meeting would be an initial opportunity to address intense disagreements over trade and human rights in Tibet, Hong Kong and Xinjiang, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among those included in the sanctions are Wang Chen (王晨), a member of the Chinese Communist Party’s 25-member politburo, and Tam Yiu-chung (譚耀宗), Hong Kong’s delegate to the Chinese National People’s Congress Standing Committee, which drafted the territory’s National Security Law.
Several officers from Hong Kong’s National Security Division were also sanctioned, including Li Kwai-wah (李桂華), a senior superintendent, as well as Edwina Lau (劉賜蕙), a deputy commissioner of the Hong Kong Police Force and the head of the division.
‘NONCOMPLIANCE’: Changing Hong Kong’s election rules violates the Sino-British Joint Declaration, Dominic Raab said, but Beijing said the UK had no say in the matter British Secretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab on Saturday accused China of breaching a legal deal over the governance of Hong Kong, amid criticisms of Beijing’s attempts to tighten its control over the territory. In a major escalation of diplomatic tensions, Raab said the UK considered China to be in a “state of ongoing noncompliance” with the Sino-British joint declaration as he condemned Beijing’s decision to reduce the role of the public in picking Hong Kong’s leaders. China has instead handed power to a pro-Beijing committee, which would appoint more council members. Raab said the move was the third breach
BOROUGH OUTING: The cause of the accident along the Suhua Highway is still being investigated, with the driver saying that it was because the brakes were not working Six people died yesterday when a tour bus carrying 45 passengers crashed into the side of a mountain along the Suhua Highway. Ten people were severely injured and five had minor injuries. The Yilan County Fire Department said that it received a report of the accident at 4:29pm, adding that it is still investigating the cause. The bus had been manufactured in January 2018 and had passed its regular inspection this year, the Directorate-General of Highways said. The driver, surnamed Yu (游), had obtained his license for large vehicles on March 30 last year, it added. Yu said that the brakes were not working. New Taipei
Many countries are still administering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, although a few have suspended vaccinations after reports of blood clots, and healthcare workers in Taiwan can choose freely if they want to get the jab, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said that a few European countries have stopped administering AstraZeneca shots after reports of blood clots, adding that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is investigating the cases. “So far, the EMA’s recommendation is that the vaccine’s benefits continue to outweigh its risks, and there
WAITING ON SCIENCE: If the scientific community establishes a link between blood clots and the AstraZeneca vaccine, the CECC would change its approach, an official said Health officials expect to finish the final testing for Taiwan’s first batch of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, adding that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the reported risks. The center has completed six of seven types of tests to clear the initial shipment of 117,000 AstraZeneca vaccines, and only the tests for verifying that the shots are bacteria-free remain, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, would soon announce