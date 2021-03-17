The US and Japan yesterday warned Beijing against “coercion and destabilizing behavior” after top-level diplomatic and defense talks aimed at bolstering their alliance against rising Chinese influence.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are on their first overseas trip, which began on Monday in Japan, looking to shore up regional alliances and send a message to Beijing.
They are to continue on to South Korea, and a policy review by the new administration of its approach to Pyongyang is also a key part of the diplomatic outreach.
Photo: Bloomberg
However, discussions in Tokyo focused on China’s maneuvers in the region, including its increasing presence around islands claimed by Taiwan, China and Japan.
“China uses coercion and aggression to systematically erode autonomy in Hong Kong, undercut democracy in Taiwan, abuse human rights in Xinjiang and Tibet, and assert maritime claims in the South China Sea that violate international law,” Blinken said at a joint press conference.
“We’re united in a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, where countries follow the rules, cooperate wherever they can and resolve their differences peacefully,” he said.
“We will push back if necessary, when China uses coercion or aggression to get its way,” he said.
In a joint statement, the US officials and their Japanese counterparts also warned that “China’s behavior, where inconsistent with the existing international order, presents political, economic, military and technological challenges.”
“The ministers committed to opposing coercion and destabilizing behavior towards others in the region,” they added.
The joint statement issued specifically referenced the “importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” though Austin declined to comment on whether he agreed with a recent US assessment that Beijing could invade Taiwan within six years.
“My job is to make sure that we are as ready, as fast as we can possibly be to face any challenge that would face us or the alliance,” he said.
Issues from the coup in Myanmar to the way forward with North Korea were also on the table.
Blinken accused the Burmese military of “attempting to overturn the results of a democratic election,” saying it was “brutally repressing peaceful protesters.”
The joint statement called again for Pyongyang’s “complete denuclearization,” warning North Korea’s arsenal “poses a threat to international peace and stability.”
Blinken said that Washington was still examining “whether various additional pressure measures could be effective, whether there are diplomatic paths that make sense” as it reviews US policy on the issue.
In addition to Palau, the nation is in talks with four other countries about forming “travel bubbles,” Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) told lawmakers at a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee yesterday. “The Tourism Bureau has also been talking with counterparts from Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam since last year about the possibility of forming a travel bubble,” Lin said, answering questions from Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Hung Mong-kai (洪孟楷). “Aside from Palau, the Singaporean government has the COVID-19 outbreak well under control and is most active in pursuing an opportunity to form a travel bubble
AMBITIOUS BEIJING: US Navy Admiral Philip Davidson said China seems eager to supplant the US in the global order by 2050, with Taiwan on its to-do list for this decade China could invade Taiwan within the next six years, US Navy Admiral Philip Davidson said on Tuesday, raising hackles in Beijing, which yesterday accused the top US commander of attempting to “hype up” the threat of an invasion to inflate Washington’s defense spending. “I worry that they’re [China] accelerating their ambitions to supplant the United States and our leadership role in the rules-based international order ... by 2050,” Washington’s top military officer in the Asia-Pacific region said. “Taiwan is clearly one of their ambitions before that and I think the threat is manifest during this decade — in fact, in the next
‘NONCOMPLIANCE’: Changing Hong Kong’s election rules violates the Sino-British Joint Declaration, Dominic Raab said, but Beijing said the UK had no say in the matter British Secretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab on Saturday accused China of breaching a legal deal over the governance of Hong Kong, amid criticisms of Beijing’s attempts to tighten its control over the territory. In a major escalation of diplomatic tensions, Raab said the UK considered China to be in a “state of ongoing noncompliance” with the Sino-British joint declaration as he condemned Beijing’s decision to reduce the role of the public in picking Hong Kong’s leaders. China has instead handed power to a pro-Beijing committee, which would appoint more council members. Raab said the move was the third breach
Many countries are still administering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, although a few have suspended vaccinations after reports of blood clots, and healthcare workers in Taiwan can choose freely if they want to get the jab, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said that a few European countries have stopped administering AstraZeneca shots after reports of blood clots, adding that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is investigating the cases. “So far, the EMA’s recommendation is that the vaccine’s benefits continue to outweigh its risks, and there