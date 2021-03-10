MOFA urges dialogue on cross-strait issues

ALLIES: The ministry thanked the US, which reaffirmed its commitment to Taiwan ‘to advance our shared prosperity, security and values in the Indo-Pacific region’

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





Differences between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait should be resolved through constructive dialogue and interaction, rather than unilateral intimidation by one side, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said yesterday in response to remarks by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) about Taiwan.

Wang told a news conference in Beijing on Sunday that Taiwan was an indivisible part of China and that the two sides of the Strait would “certainly be reunified” one day.

He called on US President Joe Biden’s administration to recognize the sensitivity of the Taiwan issue, abide by Beijing’s “one China” principle and the Three Joint Communiques, and not follow the previous US administration’s “dangerous practices” of “crossing the red line” and “playing with fire.”

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou speaks at a news conference at the ministry on Dec. 24 last year. Photo: Yu Kai-hsiang, Taipei Times

Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a news briefing in Taipei that Taiwan has never been a part of China and that only its 23 million people have the right to decide on the nation’s future.

Beijing’s use of various means to marginalize Taiwan does not benefit cross-strait relations, but only increases the ill feelings of Taiwanese toward the Chinese government and garners more support for Taiwan from the international community, Ou said.

The two sides of the Strait share the responsibility of maintaining peace and stability, instead of one side unilaterally imposing its will on the other through intimidation, she said.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki takes a question from a journalist during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington on Monday. Photo: Reuters

Ou urged Beijing to face the reality of cross-strait relations, respect the opinions of Taiwanese and consider gestures of goodwill to improve bilateral relations.

Promoting constructive dialogue and interaction should be prioritized to protect the welfare of people across the Strait, gradually resolve bilateral divergence and open a new page of cross-strait peace, Ou said.

Ou also thanked Washington for continuing to support Taiwan, after White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki on Monday reaffirmed the US’ commitment to Taiwan.

“Our position on Taiwan remains clear: We will stand with friends and allies to advance our shared prosperity, security and values in the Indo-Pacific region. We maintain our longstanding commitments, as outlined in the Three Communiques, the Taiwan Relations Act and the ‘six assurances,’ and we will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability,” Psaki told a news briefing.