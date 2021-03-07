At least 30,000 US organizations, including local governments, have been hacked in the past few days by an “unusually aggressive” Chinese cyberespionage campaign, a computer security specialist said.
The campaign has exploited recently discovered flaws in Microsoft Exchange software, stealing e-mails and infecting computer servers with tools that allow attackers to take control remotely, Brian Krebs said in a post on his cybersecurity news Web site.
“This is an active threat,” White House spokeswoman Jennifer Psaki said when asked about the situation during a press briefing.
Photo: Reuters
“Everyone running these servers needs to act now to patch them. We are concerned that there are a large number of victims,” she added.
After Microsoft released patches for the vulnerabilities on Tuesday, attacks “dramatically stepped up” on servers not yet updated with security fixes, said Krebs, who cited unnamed sources familiar with the situation.
“At least 30,000 organizations across the United States — including a significant number of small businesses, towns, cities and local governments — have over the past few days been hacked by an unusually aggressive Chinese cyberespionage unit that’s focused on stealing e-mail from victim organizations,” Krebs wrote in the post.
He reported that insiders said hackers have “seized control” of thousands of computer systems around the world using password-protected software tools slipped into systems.
Microsoft said early this week that a state-sponsored hacking group operating out of China is exploiting previously unknown security flaws in its Exchange e-mail services to steal data from business users.
The company said that the hacking group, which it has named “Hafnium,” is a “highly skilled and sophisticated actor.”
Hafnium has in the past targeted US-based companies, including infectious disease researchers, law firms, universities, defense contractors, think tanks and non-governmental organizations.
In a blog post on Tuesday, Microsoft executive Tom Burt said the company had released updates to fix the security flaws, which apply to on-premises versions of the software rather than cloud-based versions, and urged customers to apply them.
“We know that many nation-state actors and criminal groups will move quickly to take advantage of any unpatched systems,” he added at the time.
Microsoft said the group was based in China, but operated through leased virtual private servers in the US, and that it had briefed the US government.
Beijing has previously hit back at US accusations of state-sponsored cybertheft. Last year, it accused Washington of a smear campaign, following allegations that Chinese hackers were attempting to steal COVID-19 research.
In January, US intelligence and law enforcement agencies said that Russia was probably behind the massive SolarWinds hack that shook the government and corporate security, contradicting then-US president Donald Trump, who had suggested that China could be to blame.
Microsoft said that the Hafnium attacks “were in no way connected to the separate SolarWinds-related attacks.”
SOLVED: Domestic orders have already overtaken the total sold to China last year, while the Canadian and US representative offices posted messages of support A joint effort by groups and individuals in Taiwan and abroad to prop up sales of pineapples after China announced a ban on imports of the fruit succeeded in just four days, the Council of Agriculture (COA) said yesterday. China on Friday announced that it would suspend imports of Taiwanese pineapples starting on Monday, citing biosafety concerns. Following the announcement, the council urged the public to assist farmers by purchasing pineapples, saying it hoped to sell 20,000 tonnes of the fruit domestically and 30,000 tonnes in exports. “Domestic orders have already surpassed the total sold to China last year,” COA Minister
Taiwanese netizens and politicians yesterday mocked a Chinese plan to build a transportation network linking Beijing and Taipei, calling it “science fiction” and “daydreaming.” Their comments were in reaction to the Chinese State Council’s release last week of its “Guidelines on the National Comprehensive Transportation Network Plan,” which include several proposed transportation links, with one map showing a line running from China’s Jingjinji Metropolitan Region (Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei) across the Taiwan Strait to Taipei. “This is the Chinese leadership daydreaming again of [fulfilling its] fantasy of extending China’s transportation network to Taiwan. I suggest people regard it as science fiction,” Democratic Progressive
‘UNITED FRONT’: Grooming young Taiwanese to become Internet celebrities or hosts is a Chinese tactic to spread propaganda to influence young people, a source said As part of its “united front” tactics, China has been grooming young Taiwanese to become Internet celebrities or Internet program hosts, a source said on condition of anonymity. Over the past year, about 1,000 Taiwanese living in China have participated in training programs and competitions for show hosts held in several cities, including Xiamen, Wenzhou and Hangzhou, the source said on Saturday. “Beijing is taking advantage of the openness of the Internet to spread propaganda about acceptance of China, and about ‘national security,’” the source said, adding that Taiwan’s national security officials are racing to fix the problem. Chinese infiltration of
PRIORITY: The 117,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine are to be distributed first to front-line healthcare workers who are most at risk of infection, the center said The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines — 117,000 doses of the AstraZeneca drug — arrived in Taiwan yesterday morning, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. The vaccines were flown to Taiwan by Korean Air and arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 10:21am, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. “After being cleared by customs, the vaccines have been transported to a designated cold storage center,” Chen said. “The vaccines are in multidose vials containing 10 doses per bottle, and are being stored in a refrigerated environment of 2°C to 8°C,” he said. AstraZeneca provided the