Chinese espionage unit on US hacking spree, expert says

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO





At least 30,000 US organizations, including local governments, have been hacked in the past few days by an “unusually aggressive” Chinese cyberespionage campaign, a computer security specialist said.

The campaign has exploited recently discovered flaws in Microsoft Exchange software, stealing e-mails and infecting computer servers with tools that allow attackers to take control remotely, Brian Krebs said in a post on his cybersecurity news Web site.

“This is an active threat,” White House spokeswoman Jennifer Psaki said when asked about the situation during a press briefing.

“Everyone running these servers needs to act now to patch them. We are concerned that there are a large number of victims,” she added.

After Microsoft released patches for the vulnerabilities on Tuesday, attacks “dramatically stepped up” on servers not yet updated with security fixes, said Krebs, who cited unnamed sources familiar with the situation.

“At least 30,000 organizations across the United States — including a significant number of small businesses, towns, cities and local governments — have over the past few days been hacked by an unusually aggressive Chinese cyberespionage unit that’s focused on stealing e-mail from victim organizations,” Krebs wrote in the post.

He reported that insiders said hackers have “seized control” of thousands of computer systems around the world using password-protected software tools slipped into systems.

Microsoft said early this week that a state-sponsored hacking group operating out of China is exploiting previously unknown security flaws in its Exchange e-mail services to steal data from business users.

The company said that the hacking group, which it has named “Hafnium,” is a “highly skilled and sophisticated actor.”

Hafnium has in the past targeted US-based companies, including infectious disease researchers, law firms, universities, defense contractors, think tanks and non-governmental organizations.

In a blog post on Tuesday, Microsoft executive Tom Burt said the company had released updates to fix the security flaws, which apply to on-premises versions of the software rather than cloud-based versions, and urged customers to apply them.

“We know that many nation-state actors and criminal groups will move quickly to take advantage of any unpatched systems,” he added at the time.

Microsoft said the group was based in China, but operated through leased virtual private servers in the US, and that it had briefed the US government.

Beijing has previously hit back at US accusations of state-sponsored cybertheft. Last year, it accused Washington of a smear campaign, following allegations that Chinese hackers were attempting to steal COVID-19 research.

In January, US intelligence and law enforcement agencies said that Russia was probably behind the massive SolarWinds hack that shook the government and corporate security, contradicting then-US president Donald Trump, who had suggested that China could be to blame.

Microsoft said that the Hafnium attacks “were in no way connected to the separate SolarWinds-related attacks.”