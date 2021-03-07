Tim Wu (吳修銘), a second-generation Taiwanese American, was on Friday named by US President Joe Biden as his special assistant for technology and competition policy, which is expected to impose more pressure on big tech firms.
The White House announced six additional staffers to its National Economic Council, including Wu, who reportedly coined the term “net neutrality” and has warned against an economy dominated by a few giant firms.
Wu, 49, was most recently a professor at Columbia University’s law school. He previously served as senior enforcement counsel to the New York Attorney General and as a senior adviser at the US Federal Trade Commission.
Photo: AP
“The president has been clear ... that he stands up to the abuse of power, and that includes the abuse of power from big technology companies and their executives,” White House spokeswoman Jennifer Psaki said.
“Tim will help advance the president’s agenda, which includes addressing the economic and social challenges posed by the growing power of tech platforms, promoting competition and addressing monopoly and market power issues,” Psaki said.
In 2014, Wu joined the US Democratic Party’s primary for deputy governor of New York State, but did not win the election, although he received about 40 percent of the votes.
Wu was born in Washington, while his father, Alan Wu (吳明達), was from Tainan.
Many of their relatives in Taiwan represented the Democratic Progressive Party in local elections.
Alan Wu, who died of a brain tumor at age 42 in 1980, was an immunologist with a doctorate from the University of Toronto.
While doing research in Washington, Alan Wu distributed an underground journal named after a popular Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese) song, Longing for Spring Breeze (望春風), Tim Wu said.
After his father passed away, Tim Wu and his younger brother were raised by their British-Canadian mother, Gillian Wu, Tim Wu said.
SOLVED: Domestic orders have already overtaken the total sold to China last year, while the Canadian and US representative offices posted messages of support A joint effort by groups and individuals in Taiwan and abroad to prop up sales of pineapples after China announced a ban on imports of the fruit succeeded in just four days, the Council of Agriculture (COA) said yesterday. China on Friday announced that it would suspend imports of Taiwanese pineapples starting on Monday, citing biosafety concerns. Following the announcement, the council urged the public to assist farmers by purchasing pineapples, saying it hoped to sell 20,000 tonnes of the fruit domestically and 30,000 tonnes in exports. “Domestic orders have already surpassed the total sold to China last year,” COA Minister
Taiwanese netizens and politicians yesterday mocked a Chinese plan to build a transportation network linking Beijing and Taipei, calling it “science fiction” and “daydreaming.” Their comments were in reaction to the Chinese State Council’s release last week of its “Guidelines on the National Comprehensive Transportation Network Plan,” which include several proposed transportation links, with one map showing a line running from China’s Jingjinji Metropolitan Region (Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei) across the Taiwan Strait to Taipei. “This is the Chinese leadership daydreaming again of [fulfilling its] fantasy of extending China’s transportation network to Taiwan. I suggest people regard it as science fiction,” Democratic Progressive
‘UNITED FRONT’: Grooming young Taiwanese to become Internet celebrities or hosts is a Chinese tactic to spread propaganda to influence young people, a source said As part of its “united front” tactics, China has been grooming young Taiwanese to become Internet celebrities or Internet program hosts, a source said on condition of anonymity. Over the past year, about 1,000 Taiwanese living in China have participated in training programs and competitions for show hosts held in several cities, including Xiamen, Wenzhou and Hangzhou, the source said on Saturday. “Beijing is taking advantage of the openness of the Internet to spread propaganda about acceptance of China, and about ‘national security,’” the source said, adding that Taiwan’s national security officials are racing to fix the problem. Chinese infiltration of
PRIORITY: The 117,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine are to be distributed first to front-line healthcare workers who are most at risk of infection, the center said The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines — 117,000 doses of the AstraZeneca drug — arrived in Taiwan yesterday morning, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. The vaccines were flown to Taiwan by Korean Air and arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 10:21am, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. “After being cleared by customs, the vaccines have been transported to a designated cold storage center,” Chen said. “The vaccines are in multidose vials containing 10 doses per bottle, and are being stored in a refrigerated environment of 2°C to 8°C,” he said. AstraZeneca provided the