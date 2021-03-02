China has used extra surveillance and restrictions ostensibly imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic to block the work of foreign reporters already struggling with threats of detention and punitive visa restrictions, a press group said yesterday.
As the country has largely brought the COVID-19 outbreak under control since it emerged in late 2019, Beijing has raced to promote an official narrative of heroism and success in its early handling of the pandemic.
“As China’s propaganda machine struggled to regain control of the narrative around this public health disaster, foreign press outlets were repeatedly obstructed in their attempts to cover the pandemic,” the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China (FCCC) said in its annual report, based on a survey of 150 of its 220 members.
“China has used the pandemic as yet another way to control journalists,” it said.
Strict COVID-19 measures have been regularly used to block or threaten reporters, the media group said, with about 42 percent of respondents saying they had been made to leave an area or denied access for health and safety reasons.
The FCCC said journalists were asked to comply with measures that were not required of others, and that the introduction of COVID-19 checkpoints and contact tracing apps had created “additional opportunities for Chinese authorities to gather data and surveil foreign journalists and their sources.”
Sources like medical staff in the city of Wuhan — where COVID-19 first surfaced — were interrogated by authorities or warned against accepting interviews, reporters said.
For a third straight year, none of the respondents said working conditions had improved.
Asked about the report, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) said that it was “presumptuous, alarmist and has zero factual basis.”
“We have always welcomed media and journalists from all countries to carry out interviews and reporting in China, in accordance with laws and regulations,” Wang said.
“We oppose ideological prejudice targeting China, the concoction of fake news under the pretext of so-called media freedom, and behavior that violates journalistic ethics,” he added.
As relations worsened between China and several Western countries, last year also saw “the largest expulsion of foreign journalists since the aftermath of the Tiananmen Square massacre more than three decades ago,” the FCCC said.
In the second half of the year, foreign journalists became “pawns in a diplomatic spat” when state security officers told two Australian media correspondents they were barred from leaving the country, it said.
The pair sought refuge in Australian diplomatic missions before fleeing the country.
Since September last year, authorities have stopped issuing new press cards to US news organizations’ correspondents as relations worsened between the two countries, the FCCC said.
The survey also warned that foreign news outlets have been targeted in disinformation campaigns by state media, including claims that their interviewees were paid actors.
MAKING A MOVE: Starting on Monday, short-term business travelers can apply for shorter quarantine periods, while transits of up to eight hours would be allowed The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced an easing of restrictions that would from Monday next week allow foreigners to visit or make a transit flight in Taiwan. A policy allowing short-term business travelers from countries with low or medium risks of COVID-19 infections to apply for shorter quarantine periods is also to resume that day. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that while the autumn-winter COVID-19 prevention program is to be extended after the end of this month, special conditions for foreign nationals to enter Taiwan would be restored from Monday. Foreign nationals
‘UNFRIENDLY’: COA Minister Chen Chi-chung said that Beijing probably imposed the sanction because the pineapple production season is about to start in Taiwan More than 99 percent of pineapples sold to China passed inspections, the government said yesterday, after China earlier in the day abruptly suspended imports of pineapples from the nation, which Taipei called an “unfriendly” move. From Monday, China is to stop importing pineapples from Taiwan, the Chinese General Administration of Customs said. The regulation is a normal measure for ensuring biosafety, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) said in a news release later yesterday. Since last year, Chinese customs officials have repeatedly seized pineapples imported from Taiwan that carried “perilous organisms,” Ma said. Were the organisms to spread in China, they would
‘ONE PERSON PER UNIT’: People undergoing home isolation cannot stay in a housing unit in which non-isolated people live, unless they have special approval Starting tomorrow, people under home isolation would be required to follow the “one person per housing unit” rule if in private housing, or stay at a quarantine hotel or centralized quarantine facility, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the rules require people under home quarantine to be quarantined with one person per housing unit, or at a quarantine hotel or centralized quarantine facility. “Starting on March 1, individuals under home isolation will also be subject to the ‘one person per housing unit’ rule,” he said. “We
CHIPS: Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua said Taiwan and the US have a track record of working closely together, of being ‘undeniably trustworthy partners’ US President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered a review of US supply chains, seeking to end the country’s reliance on China and other adversaries for crucial goods. However, the process could take months, offering no immediate solution for a shortfall of semiconductors that has idled vehicle production at several US factories. The Biden administration’s 100-day review is to cover chips, but also large-capacity batteries, pharmaceuticals and strategic materials, such as rare earth elements, a White House statement said. Although Biden did not specifically mention Taiwan on this occasion, the US last month appealed to Taiwan to help with the semiconductor shortages. Media outlets such