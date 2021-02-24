A meeting between Taiwanese and US representatives to the WTO reflects the closeness of bilateral ties, which have been unaffected by a transfer of power at the White House, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.
Taiwan’s permanent mission to the WTO said in a news release on Friday that Representative to the WTO Lo Chang-fa (羅昌發) on Feb. 11 met with David Bisbee, charge d’affaires ad interim of the US mission to the WTO in Geneva.
They exchanged opinions about reform at the global trade body, and their expectations from new WTO Secretary-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and US President Joe Biden’s administration, as well as Taiwan’s position on trade negotiations, it said.
Photo: CNA / Permanent Mission of the Separate Customs Territory of Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu to the WTO
“Pleased to have a nice discussion with the US on many WTO issues and glad to know the US re-emphasizes the importance of multilateralism,” the mission wrote on Twitter.
Asked if their meeting means that the Biden administration would follow former US president Donald Trump’s policy of lifting restrictions on dealing with Taiwan, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday that the ministry could not speak for the US, but it is glad to see the two countries deepen relations and jointly promote trade multilateralism.
The development also reflects that Taiwan-US ties are “rock solid,” which are not affected by the transfer of power in Washington, she said.
Kristen Grauer, consul-general at the US Consulate in Marseille, France, on Wednesday last week met with Shin Chi-chih (辛繼志), director-general of Taiwan’s representative office in Aix-en-Provence, Ou said.
As for Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Monday calling on the US to “stop conniving at ... separatist forces for Taiwan independence,” Ou said Beijing has no right to comment on Taiwan’s interactions with other countries.
The Chinese government’s use of various methods to suppress Taiwan does not benefit cross-strait relations, but only increases Taiwanese’s ill-feeling toward Beijing, Ou said.
Beijing’s suppression would not alter Taiwan’s determination to advance on the global stage, she said, adding that the nation would continue to work with the US and other like-minded partners to contribute to peace, prosperity and stability in the region.
PLUG PULLED: Taiwan last year was so close to signing a contract for vaccines that a public announcement had already been prepared, minister Chen Shih-chung said Taiwan was close to signing a contract to secure 5 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine last year, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, but the deal was halted at the last minute, with some speculating that it was due to Chinese interference. Chen, who also heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, in December last year announced that Taiwan had secured nearly 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses — including about 10 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and about 4.76 million doses from the global COVAX program — and that a contract to buy about 5
‘TRUSTED PARTNER’: The company said that it is ‘committed to help bring an end to the pandemic,’ while the health minister denied it was a ‘chips for vaccines’ deal BioNTech on Wednesday said that it plans to provide its COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan after Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that in December last year the German company at the last minute halted a deal for the nation to to buy 5 million doses. Earlier on Wednesday, Chen said that officials were on the verge of announcing the deal when BioNTech pulled the plug, although he added that it was still pending and had not been torn up. While he did not say that China was to blame, Chen implied there was a political dimension to the decision. “BioNTech
SPY GAMES: For more than 20 years, intelligence officers traveled to China, where they identified other MIB personnel and allegedly traded secrets for money and gifts The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday indicted four retired Military Intelligence Bureau (MIB) officials, who are accused of providing China with a list of bureau personnel and other classified materials while attempting to recruit colleagues into a spy network in Taiwan. Prosecutors charged Chang Chao-jan (張超然), Chou Tien-tzu (周天慈) and Wang Ta-wang (王大旺), former colonels at the bureau, and Yueh Chih-chung (岳志忠) — a former major general and chief of the MIB’s Fifth Bureau, where he was in charge of sending agents to China on covert assignments — with breaches of the National Security Act (國家安全法) and the National Intelligence Services
IMPROVING RECOGNITION: An adviser applauded the move, saying that Taiwanese consciousness is lacking and people are glad Tsai is leading the way to normalization President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has instructed the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) to add the name “Taiwan” to its patrol vessels to increase the nation’s international visibility at sea, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said yesterday. Chang’s statement came after the Chinese-language United Daily News reported earlier that the CGA was ordered by “high-level security officials” to add the name “Taiwan” next to the “Republic of China Coast Guard” designation on patrol vessels. While the CGA initially denied having received such instructions, Chang said in a statement that the so-called “high-level security official” was Tsai. At the launch of a new coast guard