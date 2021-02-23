Myanmar’s anti-coup protesters yesterday swarmed streets across the country in what might be the largest turnout since the Feb. 1 coup after two demonstrators were shot and killed over the weekend.
Hundreds of thousands of protesters marched throughout Yangon, while similar numbers were seen demonstrating in Mandalay, the location of the weekend’s shooting, after gathering there in the morning.
Earlier in the day, video footage posted by local media showed large demonstrations in the capital, Naypyidaw, and the southwestern city Pathein.
Photo: AP
The European Council condemned the military coup, calling for an immediate end to the state of emergency and “the restoration of the legitimate civilian government and the opening of the newly elected parliament.”
“The EU stands ready to adopt restrictive measures targeting those directly responsible for the military coup,” the bloc said in a statement.
About 50 protesters were arrested by police in Naypyidaw’s Pyinmana Township, Eleven Media Group reported.
Many shops and businesses closed in solidarity with protesters, including the nation’s largest retailer, City Mart.
Concerns have risen in the past few days about the banking system, as many private branches have remained closed and automated teller machines are running out of cash amid surging demand.
“We expect to see the biggest crowd of people across the country on Monday [yesterday]. We need to keep fighting against the brutal military,” said Aung Kyaw Kyaw Oo, a lower house lawmaker representing the National League for Democracy, which had won the election in November last year by a landslide before the military rejected the results.
Myanmar has seen nationwide demonstrations since the military seized control of the country, with protesters ignoring a ban on public gatherings.
A 20-year old student who was shot in Naypidaw was the first fatality last week. Two men were killed and more than 20 people injured on Saturday as authorities fired shots to disperse demonstrators in Mandalay.
Singapore on Saturday called the use of lethal force against unarmed civilians “inexcusable,” while Germany condemned the violence and said that the military should pave the way for a return to the democratic process.
The UN’s country team in Myanmar expressed “profound concern” over the violence, saying in a statement it “must stop and the fundamental right to peaceful assembly must be respected.”
The Burmese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday said authorities were “exercising utmost restraint through minimum use of force.”
PLUG PULLED: Taiwan last year was so close to signing a contract for vaccines that a public announcement had already been prepared, minister Chen Shih-chung said Taiwan was close to signing a contract to secure 5 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine last year, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, but the deal was halted at the last minute, with some speculating that it was due to Chinese interference. Chen, who also heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, in December last year announced that Taiwan had secured nearly 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses — including about 10 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and about 4.76 million doses from the global COVAX program — and that a contract to buy about 5
‘TRUSTED PARTNER’: The company said that it is ‘committed to help bring an end to the pandemic,’ while the health minister denied it was a ‘chips for vaccines’ deal BioNTech on Wednesday said that it plans to provide its COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan after Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that in December last year the German company at the last minute halted a deal for the nation to to buy 5 million doses. Earlier on Wednesday, Chen said that officials were on the verge of announcing the deal when BioNTech pulled the plug, although he added that it was still pending and had not been torn up. While he did not say that China was to blame, Chen implied there was a political dimension to the decision. “BioNTech
SPY GAMES: For more than 20 years, intelligence officers traveled to China, where they identified other MIB personnel and allegedly traded secrets for money and gifts The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday indicted four retired Military Intelligence Bureau (MIB) officials, who are accused of providing China with a list of bureau personnel and other classified materials while attempting to recruit colleagues into a spy network in Taiwan. Prosecutors charged Chang Chao-jan (張超然), Chou Tien-tzu (周天慈) and Wang Ta-wang (王大旺), former colonels at the bureau, and Yueh Chih-chung (岳志忠) — a former major general and chief of the MIB’s Fifth Bureau, where he was in charge of sending agents to China on covert assignments — with breaches of the National Security Act (國家安全法) and the National Intelligence Services
IMPROVING RECOGNITION: An adviser applauded the move, saying that Taiwanese consciousness is lacking and people are glad Tsai is leading the way to normalization President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has instructed the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) to add the name “Taiwan” to its patrol vessels to increase the nation’s international visibility at sea, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said yesterday. Chang’s statement came after the Chinese-language United Daily News reported earlier that the CGA was ordered by “high-level security officials” to add the name “Taiwan” next to the “Republic of China Coast Guard” designation on patrol vessels. While the CGA initially denied having received such instructions, Chang said in a statement that the so-called “high-level security official” was Tsai. At the launch of a new coast guard