A 20-year-old woman who was shot in the head last week during an anti-coup protest in Myanmar’s capital Naypyidaw has died, the hospital treating her said.
Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, who had participated in a massive protest on Tuesday last week against the coup, is the first official death from the anti-coup movement since the military deposed Aung San Suu Kyi’s government.
The protest in Naypyidaw turned violent when security forces fired rubber bullets on protesters, but doctors at the hospital later told reporters that at least two people had been critically wounded by live rounds.
Photo: Reuters
Yesterday, a hospital official confirmed her death at 11am, and said that her body would be examined by a board at 3pm as “this is a case of injustice.”
“We will keep the [cause of death on] record and send a copy to the respective authorities. We will look for justice and move forward,” the doctor said.
He added that the hospital staff faced immense pressure while Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing was in their intensive care unit.
“Some have left the hospital already because of pressure,” he said.
This week, Burmese Deputy Minister of Information Zaw Min Tun, a Burmese army brigadier-general and recent military spokesman, confirmed that she had been shot, and said that authorities would continue to investigate the case.
Since she was shot, Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing has become a symbol of resistance for protesters, who have wielded massive banners portraying her likeness during demonstrations calling for justice.
YOUTHFUL VETERAN: Hsieh Su-wei said that the secret of her success was to ‘try to pretend I’m only 18 years old,’ adding that her mental age is very young anyway Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) yesterday said that believing she was “still young” helped her sweep into a first Grand Slam quarter-final after 16 years of trying, becoming the first female player from Taiwan to reach a women’s singles quarter-final in a Grand Slam event, as well as the oldest player to make a last-eight debut in the Open era. The 35-year-old overwhelmed Czech Marketa Vondrousova, a player 14 years her junior, in the Australian Open fourth round to set up an all-Asia clash with Japan’s Naomi Osaka. Hsieh, the doubles world No. 1, but ranked No. 71 in singles, got an early
PLUG PULLED: Taiwan last year was so close to signing a contract for vaccines that a public announcement had already been prepared, minister Chen Shih-chung said Taiwan was close to signing a contract to secure 5 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine last year, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, but the deal was halted at the last minute, with some speculating that it was due to Chinese interference. Chen, who also heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, in December last year announced that Taiwan had secured nearly 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses — including about 10 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and about 4.76 million doses from the global COVAX program — and that a contract to buy about 5
‘TRUSTED PARTNER’: The company said that it is ‘committed to help bring an end to the pandemic,’ while the health minister denied it was a ‘chips for vaccines’ deal BioNTech on Wednesday said that it plans to provide its COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan after Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that in December last year the German company at the last minute halted a deal for the nation to to buy 5 million doses. Earlier on Wednesday, Chen said that officials were on the verge of announcing the deal when BioNTech pulled the plug, although he added that it was still pending and had not been torn up. While he did not say that China was to blame, Chen implied there was a political dimension to the decision. “BioNTech
IMPROVING RECOGNITION: An adviser applauded the move, saying that Taiwanese consciousness is lacking and people are glad Tsai is leading the way to normalization President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has instructed the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) to add the name “Taiwan” to its patrol vessels to increase the nation’s international visibility at sea, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said yesterday. Chang’s statement came after the Chinese-language United Daily News reported earlier that the CGA was ordered by “high-level security officials” to add the name “Taiwan” next to the “Republic of China Coast Guard” designation on patrol vessels. While the CGA initially denied having received such instructions, Chang said in a statement that the so-called “high-level security official” was Tsai. At the launch of a new coast guard