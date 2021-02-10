The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported one local infection (case No. 934) and four imported cases of COVID-19.
Case No. 934 was on Jan. 19 ordered to quarantine at home, as she had come into close contact with previously confirmed cases (Nos. 863, 864, 865, 907, 909 and 910), said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center.
Case No. 863 is a health worker at Taoyuan General Hospital, Chen said.
Photo: CNA
Case No. 934 had been tested for COVID-19 five times since starting home quarantine, and although she had a fever, all of the tests came back negative, he said.
She was asked to undergo an additional test after applying to leave quarantine to attend a funeral, which came back positive, he said.
As a precaution, the CECC has extended house quarantine for cases 864, 907, 909 and 910 until Feb. 22, despite all of them having completed 14 days of mandatory quarantine.
The center also reported four imported cases (Nos. 930 through 933), all Taiwanese nationals.
Case no. 930 arrived from the US on Dec. 22 last year and presented negative COVID-19 test results obtained within three days of boarding the plane to Taiwan, the CECC said.
She underwent a paid test on Saturday, as she was planning to travel again.
However, she tested negative for immunoglobulin M (IgM) and positive for immunoglobulin G (IgG).
The hospital where she underwent testing said it was highly possible that she was infected during her stay in the US, the CECC said.
Two people who lived with case No. 930 during her stay in Taiwan have been ordered to quarantine at home, it said.
Case Nos. 931 and 932 arrived from France on Jan. 28 and presented test results showing they were not infected, it said.
However, case No. 931 developed a cough on Jan. 29, while case No. 932 the next day developed a sore throat, intermittently stuffy and runny nose, diarrhea and loss of smell, it said.
Both cases were tested on Friday and the results yesterday came back positive, it said.
People who sat close to the two during the flight to Taiwan have been ordered to quarantine at home, the center said.
The flight crew did not pass through customs in Taiwan and the center will notify the destination country about the situation as mandated by International Health Regulations.
Case No. 933 in December traveled to the US to visit family and provided a negative test result when she returned to Taiwan on Jan. 29, the center said.
She developed a cough on Thursday, the CECC said.
She tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday, but tested positive on Sunday, it said.
One family member who accompanied her during the flight to Taiwan has been ordered to quarantine at home, it said.
