Taiwan’s top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) yesterday won a dramatic cliffhanger women’s badminton World Tour Final in Bangkok, blocking reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin’s bid for a hat-trick of titles in three weeks, while seventh-ranked Lee Yang (李洋) and Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟) won their third title in three weeks.
Spain’s Marin beat Tai, 26, two weeks in a row during the previous Thailand Open tournament finals.
The Spaniard had a shaky start yesterday as Tai exploited holes in her defense early, but Marin mounted a successful comeback in the later stages, winning the opener 21-14.
Photo: AFP/Badminton Association of Thailand
Marin was loud and feisty in her verbal celebrations, but a visibly annoyed Tai soon found her own voice. The pair also played mind games over shuttlecock changes.
In the second game, Tai dominated early and dictated a commanding pace, eventually triumphing 21-8.
The decider was filled with fast and furious rallies — both players yo-yoed up and down the scoreboard — but two late spectacular drop shots were critical in sealing Tai’s victory 21-19.
“Before this match today I kept telling myself that I had to play patiently. In the previous matches, all my mistakes were caused [by] my own impatience,” Tai said.
The victory lifted Tai to No. 3 on the list of players with the most World Tour Finals women’s singles titles, according to the Badminton World Federation.
Only Indonesia’s Susi Susanti and China’s Li Lingwei (李玲蔚) hold more titles — six and four respectively, according to the federation.
Lee and Wang yesterday beat Indonesia’s Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-17, 23-21 in 37 minutes.
Lee said the pair “were nervous coming in the finals here.”
“We were playing our idols. I thought: ‘Oh my god, oh my god.’ Three titles is incredible,” he said.
Thailand has hosted three consecutive badminton tournaments in a bio-secure COVID-19 bubble, without spectators, to guard against the pandemic.
The all-Danish men’s singles final was equally nail-biting as Anders Antonsen denied Viktor Axelsen a third tournament win in three weeks.
Axelsen, ranked fourth, could not control his nerves — losing the first game 16-21 — his body language showing immense frustration as errors piled up and shots landed wide.
He managed to regroup to win the second game 21-5.
However, in the decider, Antonsen had all the right answers, triumphing 21-17 to claim the game and the hour-long match against an increasingly ruffled Axelsen.
Antonsen is the only man to beat Axelsen in three weeks.
The women’s doubles was an all-South Korean showdown with fourth-ranked Lee So-hee and Shin Seung-chan pushing sixth-ranked Kim So-yeong and Kong Hee-yong to three games over 92 minutes.
Lee and Shin lost the first game 15-21 before scrapping through to claim the second 26-24.
They had momentum early in the third game and held off a late resurgence from their opponents to win the decider 21-19.
Thailand’s third seeds Sapsiree Taerattanachai and Dechapol Puavaranukroh are also going for a trio of titles.
They are up against sixth-ranked South Koreans Seo Seung-jae and Chae Yoo-jung.
Additional reporting by CNA
‘INCREASED VIGILANCE’: A source of infection has not yet been found for the latest two cases in a hospital cluster, which should serve as a warning, Chen Shih-chung said A total of 2,991 people associated with a COVID-19 cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital have been put under home isolation, after an emergency expanded isolation order was issued on Sunday evening, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Fifteen people have so far tested positive in the cluster infection. The first case in the cluster (case No. 838) was reported on Jan. 12 — a doctor who treated an infected patient who had returned from the US. Contact tracing for the first 13 cases found connections to case No. 838, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who
RULES TIGHTENED: There are three exceptions to the ban on visiting patients, including a waiver on the relatives of people who are to undergo surgery or invasive treatment People are banned from visiting patients in hospitals in Taipei, New Taipei City and Taoyuan until Feb. 9, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, as it reported three imported cases of COVID-19. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that in response to a COVID-19 cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital, the center was tightening access and personnel controls at hospitals in the three cities, effective immediately. The hospitals would not accept visitors for hospitalized patients and each patient can have only one companion, he said. There are three exceptions to the ban, Chen said. The
CLUSTER INFECTION: Taoyuan General Hospital is to make funeral arrangements for the deceased woman, as her entire family has been placed under isolation Taiwan yesterday reported its first COVID-19 death in eight months after a woman in her 80s with pre-existing health conditions passed away late on Friday. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 post-mortem. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four domestic COVID-19 cases, including the deceased woman (case No. 907), linked to a cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital, as well as six imported cases. The cluster has so far expanded to 19 people since a doctor (case No. 838) at the hospital was confirmed to have the virus on Jan. 12. He had been treating a patient who had returned from
NO PAUSE: The US has suspended pending arms sales to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, but Taiwan has not received any such notification, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said There has been no indication that the US is to pause or alter arms sales to Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said yesterday, after Washington placed a hold on weapons sales to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia. The ministry is keeping an eye on reports regarding suspension of arms sales to certain countries, but has yet to see Taiwan come up, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said during a news briefing in Taipei. Ou said that communication between Taiwan and the US has been smooth, adding that Taipei has not received notice from Washington about a change