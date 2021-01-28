The Council of Agriculture (COA) yesterday said that the nation has not exported any animal products to China since 2014, after Beijing announced a ban on meat imports from Taiwan citing the prevalence of animal-borne diseases and fears about relaxed import restrictions.
China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) yesterday in announcing the restriction said that authorities have already stepped up inspections of packages and luggage from Taiwan, confiscating some meat products such as seasoning, pork floss and jerky.
Asked if Taiwan’s easing on Jan. 1 of curbs on imports of US pork products containing ractopamine residue had raised concern about the pork making its way into China, Zhu told reporters that China has always banned imports of meat containing the leanness-enhancing additive, as well as its use in any stage of animal rearing.
Photo copied by Chen Yu-fu, Taipei Times
As Taiwan also has highly pathogenic diseases such as bird flu, to reduce the risk of transmission, China has banned all meat products that are either produced in or have transited through Taiwan, she said.
Anyone who finds Taiwanese meat products for sale is advised to report to the authorities, Zhu said, calling on consumers to only buy meat products that have been imported through the proper channels.
“There is nothing worth discussing” about the TAO announcement, COA Deputy Minister Huang Chin-cheng (黃金城) said.
Taiwan has never exported raw pork or chicken to China, while Beijing in 2014 banned the importation of processed food from Taiwan, he said.
Furthermore, Taiwanese pig farmers do not use ractopamine and no traces have been detected in any pork imports thus far, he said.
Zhu during the news conference also criticized Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), saying that he is either misinformed or intentionally misleading people by saying that Taiwan’s polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test is more accurate than that administered by China.
When repeatedly asked by reporters on Monday last week why Taiwan’s test is 19 times more expensive than China’s, Chen gave the curt response: “Because it is accurate.”
Chen is conflating individual testing with batch testing, Zhu said.
China uses free batch testing for screening, not to determine an official diagnosis, she said, adding that individual tests are administered to whoever needs one.
Zhu said that she acquired an individual test in Beijing that cost either 80 yuan or 120 yuan (US$12.36 or US$18.54), more than 21 times cheaper than Taiwan’s test.
Without using Chen’s name, she said that “this man” should explain to Taiwanese why their PCR test is so expensive.
Chen responded to the accusation by doubling down on his claim.
“It is something that Taiwanese are proud of,” he said. “Taiwan has done well with inspections and containment; our testing is also excellent and accurate.”
Prices are a difficult measure for comparison, as different countries have different standards, he added.
Asked whether he had any thoughts on Zhu’s method of address, Chen said: “‘This man’ has no comment.”
Additional reporting by Chien Hui-ju
INCURSION: After 13 PLA aircraft flew into Taiwan’s ADIZ, the US Department of State said that China should rather ‘engage in meaningful dialogue’ with Taiwan US President Joe Biden’s administration on Saturday urged China to stop placing military pressure on Taiwan, while calling on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to engage in peaceful dialogue. The statement by the US Department of State was issued after 13 Chinese military aircraft flew into Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Saturday, the highest number observed in a single day this year, the Ministry of National Defense said. The air force scrambled fighter jets to monitor the Chinese aircraft, issuing radio warnings and mobilizing air defense assets until the planes left the ADIZ. The US “notes
‘INCREASED VIGILANCE’: A source of infection has not yet been found for the latest two cases in a hospital cluster, which should serve as a warning, Chen Shih-chung said A total of 2,991 people associated with a COVID-19 cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital have been put under home isolation, after an emergency expanded isolation order was issued on Sunday evening, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Fifteen people have so far tested positive in the cluster infection. The first case in the cluster (case No. 838) was reported on Jan. 12 — a doctor who treated an infected patient who had returned from the US. Contact tracing for the first 13 cases found connections to case No. 838, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who
FAMILY UNIT: The CECC warned that the eldest sister of the latest case, who also has COVID-19, visited Taoyuan’s Chungping evening market on Tuesday and Wednesday The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a domestic case of COVID-19, associated with a recent cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital, and two imported cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the latest case (No. 885) is a woman in her 50s, who is the third daughter of case No. 881, a man in his 90s. The woman is the main caregiver of her elderly father, who had been hospitalized earlier this month and was treated by a nurse (case No. 852) from Monday to Thursday last week, he said, adding that
DUBIOUS HONOR? A man in his 90s, who tested positive yesterday and is part of the Taoyuan hospital cluster, is the oldest person in Taiwan to have contracted COVID-19 Taiwan yesterday recorded six new imported cases of COVID-19 and two new domestic cases, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said, adding that the local infections are linked to the cluster at Taoyuan General Hospital, which now totals 12 cases. One of the domestic cases is a man in his 90s, who was treated earlier this month at Taoyuan General Hospital and tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday last week, four days before he was discharged, the center said in a statement. After one of the nurses on the ward was confirmed on Saturday last week to have contracted COVID-19, the