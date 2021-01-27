Minister of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) yesterday ruled at a ministerial meeting that speed detectors must be accompanied by a signed affidavit that they contain no Chinese-made parts.
The ruling came a few days after a user named “Leo” wrote on Facebook that Eastern Science and Technology Co (東山科技), a local manufacturer who supplies speed measurement systems to the Directorate-General of Highways (DGH), uses components made in Hangzhou, China, and then places its label on the devices.
“Leo” said that speed measurement systems are a “massive surveillance program,” as the systems identify drivers’ license plate numbers and calculate their average speed between two points so that law enforcement can determine whether vehicles are speeding.
Photo: Tung chen-kuo, Taipei Times
Ministry officials who attended the meeting quoted Lin as saying that the government’s crackdown on traffic violations would affect people’s rights, and that the information security of speed detectors should not be compromised.
While the use of speed measurement systems helps to curb speeding, it has not been proven whether they effectively reduce traffic accidents, Lin said, adding that more reasonable speed limits should be set for certain sections of road.
Manufacturers should immediately sign affidavits that the main components used to build their speed detectors are not made in China, and cannot be exploited to improperly collect or transmit drivers’ data, Lin told the officials.
Firms would need to furnish customs declarations, merchandise certificates and specification sheets for their detectors, Lin said.
Speed detectors that are made in China would be immediately removed, Lin added.
Some manufacturers might say that their products are locally made to evade US tariffs imposed on Chinese products or other restrictions, so a group would be formed to inspect within two months — independently verifying and validating — the speed detectors used by the DGH, Lin said.
The group would include representatives from the Bureau of Standards, Metrology and Inspection; the Industrial Technology Research Institute (工研院); the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology; and the Taiwan Association of Information and Communication Standards, he said.
The use of speed measurement systems should be suspended until the inspections are completed, Lin said, adding that local government officials are encouraged to work with the ministry if they have speed detectors that should be inspected.
The ministry would no longer subsidize local governments’ detector purchases, as the National Police Agency and local police departments should budget for them, he said.
The ministry said that it would work with the Ministry of the Interior and local officials to relocate detectors to high-risk accident zones.
INCURSION: After 13 PLA aircraft flew into Taiwan’s ADIZ, the US Department of State said that China should rather ‘engage in meaningful dialogue’ with Taiwan US President Joe Biden’s administration on Saturday urged China to stop placing military pressure on Taiwan, while calling on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to engage in peaceful dialogue. The statement by the US Department of State was issued after 13 Chinese military aircraft flew into Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Saturday, the highest number observed in a single day this year, the Ministry of National Defense said. The air force scrambled fighter jets to monitor the Chinese aircraft, issuing radio warnings and mobilizing air defense assets until the planes left the ADIZ. The US “notes
‘INCREASED VIGILANCE’: A source of infection has not yet been found for the latest two cases in a hospital cluster, which should serve as a warning, Chen Shih-chung said A total of 2,991 people associated with a COVID-19 cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital have been put under home isolation, after an emergency expanded isolation order was issued on Sunday evening, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Fifteen people have so far tested positive in the cluster infection. The first case in the cluster (case No. 838) was reported on Jan. 12 — a doctor who treated an infected patient who had returned from the US. Contact tracing for the first 13 cases found connections to case No. 838, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who
CHANGE OF GUARD: Hsiao Bi-khim’s attendance at Joe Biden’s inauguration will come as a boost to those in Taiwan who feared that the new US administration would be less friendly than that of Donald Trump to the nation Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) is to attend US President Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol after she was invited by the US Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, a news release issued by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in the US said last night. The news came as a surprise as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had been reticent about the matter, while Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) members had accused the Democratic Progressive Party administration of hedging its bets on the Republican Party. Asked about when Hsiao received the invitation, the ministry did not
FAMILY UNIT: The CECC warned that the eldest sister of the latest case, who also has COVID-19, visited Taoyuan’s Chungping evening market on Tuesday and Wednesday The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a domestic case of COVID-19, associated with a recent cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital, and two imported cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the latest case (No. 885) is a woman in her 50s, who is the third daughter of case No. 881, a man in his 90s. The woman is the main caregiver of her elderly father, who had been hospitalized earlier this month and was treated by a nurse (case No. 852) from Monday to Thursday last week, he said, adding that