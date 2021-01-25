Rescuers save 11 Chinese miners, 10 still lost

AFP, BEIJING





Rescuers in eastern China yesterday pulled 11 miners from hundreds of meters underground where they had been trapped for two weeks, state media reported, as the race to locate the remaining 10 intensified.

The miners were brought to the surface starting at about 11am, state broadcaster China Central Television reported. It was a major breakthrough in a rescue operation that has captivated the nation.

One miner was in “extremely weak physical condition” and rushed to hospital, CCTV said.

A trapped miner is lifted from the Hushan mine in China’s Shandong Province yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE / Chen Hao / Xinhua

The 11 miners were rescued after an air ventilator shaft was cleared, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the operation’s command center.

A further 10 miners remain unaccounted for. Specialist teams have been battling difficult conditions since an explosion at the Hushan mine in Shandong Province trapped the miners underground amid rising waters on Jan. 10.

The explosion occurred in the air ventilator shaft, causing a blockage that damaged the cable car that allowed miners to ascend.

Yesterday morning the huge obstacles suddenly fell to the bottom of the shaft, rescue expert Du Bingjian (杜兵建) said.

“After the obstacles fell ... the rescue team started to bring up the miners and suspended their drilling work,” Du told the Global Times.

State broadcaster footage showed a small elevator carriage lifted to the surface by a huge drill, accompanied by rescue workers. A masked man, who appeared unable to stand, was carried out.

Later footage showed emergency workers lifting out other miners, who wore black shades to protect their eyes from the light.

One appeared to be holding his hands as if praying.

Contact was first established a week ago with a group of 11 miners trapped in a section of the mine about 580m below the surface.

One of them was seriously injured in the initial explosion and died after falling into a coma.

Another miner was found alive by rescuers as they attempted to reach the group.

Life detectors and nutrient solutions have been lowered to other parts of the mine in the hope of reaching those still missing.

A twelfth miner is believed to be trapped on his own, 100m further down in rising waters — but rescue teams have been unable to contact him.

For the other nine miners, hopes are dwindling as they have not been heard from since the explosion.