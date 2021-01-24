Two cubesats developed by Taiwanese researchers were scheduled to be launched by Space Exploration Technologies Corp’s (SpaceX) Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida between 22:24pm and 23:24pm last night.
However, SpaceX at 10:37pm tweeted that due to unfavorable weather, it was delaying the launch until tonight.
The Transporter-1 mission is the first to be part of the company’s SmallSat Rideshare Program, according to the SpaceX Web site.
“On board this launch are 133 commercial and government spacecraft (including cubesats, microsats, and orbital transfer vehicles) and 10 Starlink satellites — the most spacecraft ever deployed on a single mission,” the Web site said.
The Ionospheric Dynamics Explorer and Attitude Subsystem Satellite, weighing 4.2kg, was developed by National Central University’s (NCU) Department of Space Science and Engineering for ionospheric observation.
It is the first cubesat developed by NCU, and about 30 teachers and students were involved, department professor Liu Jann-yenq (劉正彥) said, adding that they plan to launch two more cubesats next year.
Hopefully, each year in the department would “adopt” a cubesat, as it would be a good opportunity to train talent, Liu added.
The YuSat, weighing 1.6kg, was developed by MoGaMe Mobile Entertainment Co (騰暉電信), Letscom International Ltd (雷斯康) and KYLink Communications Corp (冠宇國際電訊), along with National Taiwan Ocean University, to monitor maritime traffic.
They are to settle into orbit 525km above the Earth after they leave the rocket 65 minutes after launch, it said.
They are two of three cubesats selected by the National Space Organization (NSPO) for a microsatellite program that began in 2017 with a total budget of NT$37 million (US$1.3 million), including commission fees for three space services agents, the Ministry of Science and Technology said in a news release.
Due to COVID-19, local developers did not travel to the US for the mission, and kept in contact with SpaceX through space services agents, which help coordinate information, NSPO Deputy Director-General Yu Shiann-jeng (余憲政) said.
It is the first time that Taiwan has launched two cubesats at a time, after the Phoenix cubesat developed by National Cheng Kung University was launched in 2017.
Research and development on cubesats are an important part to foster talent for space technology and industrial development, the ministry said.
The other, NutSat, developed by National Formosa University’s Department of Aeronautical Engineering to monitor aviation safety, is scheduled to be launched in June.
SECRET OUT: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung yesterday accidentally revealed that the infections occurred at the ministry’s Taoyuan General Hospital The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported the fifth COVID-19 case in a cluster infection at a Taoyuan hospital, where four other medical workers were confirmed to have been infected over the past week. The latest case is a nurse who had tested negative on Tuesday last week, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, told a news conference. However, on Thursday, she developed symptoms, such as nasal congestion and a cough, and a second test yesterday found that she was infected, Chen said. She is the head nurse of a ward where two
VIGILANCE: While two of the cases are family members of a nurse, there is no sign of community spread and the source of infection is identifiable, the CECC said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four new domestic COVID-19 cases associated with a cluster infection at a Taoyuan hospital. Since the first case was identified on Tuesday last week, five healthcare workers — two doctors and three nurses — at the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Taoyuan General Hospital have tested positive for the virus. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that two of the four new cases are the husband and daughter of a nurse (case No. 863) who had earlier been confirmed to have COVID-19. The husband (case No. 864)
Don Quijote, the biggest discount store in Japan, is opening its first store in Taiwan today. The three-story Don Don Donki store in Taipei’s Ximending (西門町) area, which operates 24 hours a day, has already created 400 jobs, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said in a press release. Many Taiwanese, including Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊), consider a trip to Don Quijote an essential stop in Japan. “I have been to Don Quijote at least 10 times myself,” Huang said yesterday at a news conference announcing the store’s opening. “They are rendering an important service, because we cannot travel
‘CONTAINED’: The CECC is not considering locking down the hospital where the infections were detected, as their source has been found, Chen Shih-chung said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported one new domestic COVID-19 case, a doctor at a hospital in northern Taiwan where three other medical workers were confirmed to have the disease over the past week. The new case — No. 856 — is a doctor who had treated a COVID-19 patient together with case No. 838, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. Case No. 838, confirmed as a locally infected COVID-19 case on Tuesday, was the first case in the hospital cluster, and later infected his partner, who is a nurse at the same