A large number of people from the world of dance and the expatriate community in Taiwan have paid tribute to Diane Baker (貝黛安), 65, deputy chief copy editor of the Taipei Times and doyenne of dance, who passed away at home on Wednesday.
A veteran journalist, Baker worked for International Community Radio Taipei (ICRT) and then the Taipei Times, where she was known among her colleagues for her professionalism and broad knowledge of Taiwan.
To Baker, dance criticism was “a tribulation of love” and she fought for her place, Cloud Gate Dance Theatre founder and Baker’s friend Lin Hwai-min (林懷民) wrote in a statement on Cloud Gate’s Web site yesterday.
Photo: Amber Chang, Taipei Times
“As Taiwanese broadsheets abandon dance criticism, it is astonishing that a US reporter became the most prolific and widely published commentator of dance,” Lin wrote.
“Diane went to see dance almost every week and sometimes attended three performances in one week,” he said, adding that Baker was a constant presence in the nation’s theater circles, despite health issues that increasingly troubled her in recent years.
“Diane showed deep caring to Taiwan’s dance scene and frequently attended performances, especially those of students, to show her support and encouragement,” Zhang Xiao-xiong (張曉雄), associate professor at Taipei National University of the Arts, was quoted as saying.
Photo: Amber Chang, Taipei Times
The Taipei-based Community Service Center in a statement on Friday described Baker as “a loyal friend and supporter of the center and a dedicated member of the center’s steering committee,” adding that she was held in high esteem within the international and local communities.
ICRT said in a statement on Friday: “[Baker’s] love of Taiwan was only matched by her memory for historical details and trivia, which she could recall and detail to those of us that needed help and asked for it.”
“Taiwan has lost one of its greatest fans and champions in Diane Baker,” it added.
Baker is survived by two sisters and a brother in the US.
Taipei Times deputy chief copy editor Diane Baker passed away this week. Diane worked with the Taipei Times since its launch in 1999. She was an immensely valued member of the newspaper’s editorial staff who made an incalculable contribution to our efforts through her impressive breadth of knowledge and understanding about not only Taiwan, its history, its politics and its people, but also about the world in general. She was always ready to step in and do a thorough, professional job in even the toughest circumstances.
Her presence, skills, experience, charm, wit and sense of humor will be — are already — missed.
— Taipei Times
SECRET OUT: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung yesterday accidentally revealed that the infections occurred at the ministry’s Taoyuan General Hospital The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported the fifth COVID-19 case in a cluster infection at a Taoyuan hospital, where four other medical workers were confirmed to have been infected over the past week. The latest case is a nurse who had tested negative on Tuesday last week, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, told a news conference. However, on Thursday, she developed symptoms, such as nasal congestion and a cough, and a second test yesterday found that she was infected, Chen said. She is the head nurse of a ward where two
VIGILANCE: While two of the cases are family members of a nurse, there is no sign of community spread and the source of infection is identifiable, the CECC said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four new domestic COVID-19 cases associated with a cluster infection at a Taoyuan hospital. Since the first case was identified on Tuesday last week, five healthcare workers — two doctors and three nurses — at the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Taoyuan General Hospital have tested positive for the virus. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that two of the four new cases are the husband and daughter of a nurse (case No. 863) who had earlier been confirmed to have COVID-19. The husband (case No. 864)
Don Quijote, the biggest discount store in Japan, is opening its first store in Taiwan today. The three-story Don Don Donki store in Taipei’s Ximending (西門町) area, which operates 24 hours a day, has already created 400 jobs, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said in a press release. Many Taiwanese, including Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊), consider a trip to Don Quijote an essential stop in Japan. “I have been to Don Quijote at least 10 times myself,” Huang said yesterday at a news conference announcing the store’s opening. “They are rendering an important service, because we cannot travel
‘CONTAINED’: The CECC is not considering locking down the hospital where the infections were detected, as their source has been found, Chen Shih-chung said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported one new domestic COVID-19 case, a doctor at a hospital in northern Taiwan where three other medical workers were confirmed to have the disease over the past week. The new case — No. 856 — is a doctor who had treated a COVID-19 patient together with case No. 838, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. Case No. 838, confirmed as a locally infected COVID-19 case on Tuesday, was the first case in the hospital cluster, and later infected his partner, who is a nurse at the same