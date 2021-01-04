At least 70 civilians were killed in simultaneous attacks on two villages by suspected Muslim militants in Niger, near the border zone with Mali, security sources said on Saturday.
About 49 villagers were killed and 17 people wounded in the village of Tchombangou, said one of the security sources, who requested anonymity.
“The attackers came to surround the village and killed up to 50 people. The wounded were taken to Ouallam hospital,” a local radio station journalist said on condition of anonymity.
A third source, a senior official in the Niger Ministry of the Interior who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said that about 30 other villagers had been killed in the village of Zaroumdareye.
The attack came on the same day election officials announced results for the first round of Niger’s presidential vote that put ruling party candidate and former government minister Mohamed Bazoum in the clear lead, with a runoff set for next month.
The vast and unstable Tillaberi region is located in the so-called tri-border area, a militant-plagued zone where the porous borders of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso converge.
Four thousand people across the three nations died in 2019 from militant violence and ethnic bloodshed stirred by extremists, the UN has said.
Seven Nigerian soldiers were killed in an ambush in Tillaberi on Dec. 21.
Travel by motorbike has been banned in Tillaberi since January last year to prevent incursions by highly mobile militants riding on two wheels.
Separately, the French presidency announced that two French soldiers were killed on Saturday in Mali when an improvised explosive device hit their armored vehicle, five days after three others died in similar circumstances.
The soldiers were participating in an intelligence mission in the Menaka region of northeastern Mali, as part of a larger operation aimed at fighting extremists in Africa’s Sahel region.
A third soldier has been injured and is in a stable condition, the French military said.
On Monday last week, three other soldiers were killed in Mali when an improvised explosive device hit their armored vehicle during a military operation in the Hombori area of central Mopti Province.
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed “his great sadness” in a statement released late on Saturday.
He reaffirmed France’s determination “in its fight against terrorism” and paid tribute to the “courage” of French soldiers.
France has more than 5,000 troops deployed in West Africa to help fight extremist groups as part of Operation Barkhane.
MORE CONTAGIOUS: Quarantine rules would also be changing after a Taiwanese teenager who returned from the UK was found to have the new variant of the virus Starting from tomorrow, all non-resident foreign nationals are temporarily banned from entering Taiwan for a month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, as it confirmed Taiwan’s first case of the new COVID-19 variant from the UK. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that border control and quarantine measures would be tightened to prevent the new, more contagious coronavirus variant, which was first reported in the UK and has since spread to other continents. “Starting from Jan. 1, all foreign nationals, except those holding an Alien Resident Certificate or under special conditions, will be
TAIPEI APPRECIATIVE: Both the Presidential Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked Washington for its continued support, while in Beijing, there was teeth-gnashing The US$2.3 trillion government spending package that US President Donald Trump finally signed on Sunday evening incorporates the Taiwan Assurance Act of 2020, as well as money to support activities under the Global Cooperation and Training Framework initiative launched in 2015. The government yesterday voiced gratitude for the passage of the act, with Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) saying that Taiwan would continue deepening its partnership with the US and be a force for good in the world. H.R. 133, or the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, covers the fiscal year that ends on Sept. 30 next year and covers a
NEW YEAR’S EVE: Taipei is to drastically reduce the number of people allowed into the City Hall Plaza, with other cities following suit, and contact details must be given Local governments yesterday announced updated disease prevention measures for tomorrow’s New Year’s Eve celebrations, with restrictions on crowd sizes, after the nation last week reported its first domestic case of COVID-19 in more than eight months. Officials encouraged would-be attendees to eat ahead of time, as eating and drinking — aside from sips of water — would not be allowed at the venues, and masks would be mandatory, adding that last-minute changes to requirements are possible. Checkpoints would be established for taking body temperatures, providing hand sanitation and registering contact information. Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said that the capital’s festivities
People in Taipei, New Taipei City and Keelung can expect about 40 hours of temperatures below 10°C, starting this afternoon, due to the arrival of a cold front, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. Temperatures in northern and central Taiwan could dip below 10°C by this afternoon, as the cold front is expected to move quickly toward the nation, it said. “Residents in the greater Taipei area would feel temperature differences more acutely than those in other parts of the nation, as they could experience temperatures below 10°C for about 40 straight hours,” Weather Forecast Center Director Lu Kuo-chen (呂國臣) said.