North Korean leader Kim Jong-un yesterday thanked the public for their trust and support “in the difficult times,” and wished them happiness and good health in his first New Year’s Day cards sent to his people.
“I will work hard to bring earlier the new era in which the ideals and desires of our people will come true,” Kim said in his letter, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. “I offer thanks to the people for having invariably trusted and supported our party even in the difficult times. I sincerely wish all the families across the country greater happiness and beloved people, good health.”
The cards reportedly were the first a leader sent to North Koreans since 1995.
Photo: AFP / KCNA VIA KNS
Kim, who succeeded his father as North Korean leader in late 2011, is facing the toughest challenges of his nine-year rule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several natural disasters last summer and US-led sanctions amid a diplomatic impasse over his nuclear program.
Ushering in the new year, a large crowd packed Pyongyang’s main square to watch fireworks, a concert and a flag-hoisting ceremony.
State TV showed people wearing masks and heavy coats, waving and standing close together.
North Korea has said that it is free of the novel coronavirus.
However, experts said that any outbreak likely was not widespread and so North Korea considered it safe to hold big events.
Separately, North Korea said that it has successfully completed “an 80-day battle,” a productivity campaign it often launches to press citizens to work extra hours and report bigger production numbers.
“The all-people advance by dint of self-reliance” achieved “a proud victory of the historic 80-day battle,” the KCNA reported.
MORE CONTAGIOUS: Quarantine rules would also be changing after a Taiwanese teenager who returned from the UK was found to have the new variant of the virus Starting from tomorrow, all non-resident foreign nationals are temporarily banned from entering Taiwan for a month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, as it confirmed Taiwan’s first case of the new COVID-19 variant from the UK. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that border control and quarantine measures would be tightened to prevent the new, more contagious coronavirus variant, which was first reported in the UK and has since spread to other continents. “Starting from Jan. 1, all foreign nationals, except those holding an Alien Resident Certificate or under special conditions, will be
TAIPEI APPRECIATIVE: Both the Presidential Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked Washington for its continued support, while in Beijing, there was teeth-gnashing The US$2.3 trillion government spending package that US President Donald Trump finally signed on Sunday evening incorporates the Taiwan Assurance Act of 2020, as well as money to support activities under the Global Cooperation and Training Framework initiative launched in 2015. The government yesterday voiced gratitude for the passage of the act, with Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) saying that Taiwan would continue deepening its partnership with the US and be a force for good in the world. H.R. 133, or the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, covers the fiscal year that ends on Sept. 30 next year and covers a
NEW VIRUS STRAIN: Chunghwa Post Co said that from today it would no longer deliver or accept airmail or packages to and from the UK due to a lack of flights Maximum disease prevention measures were taken by ground staff as passengers arriving in Taiwan on a China Airlines (CAL, 中華航空) flight from London were last night sent to three quarantine centers in the greater Taipei area, Hospital and Social Welfare Organizations Administration Commission Director Wang Pi-sheng (王必勝) said. Upon landing at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, the 114 passengers on Flight CI-82 — 90 Taiwanese, one Chinese and 23 foreign nationals — were led to an airport lounge and greeted by ground staff wearing masks and protective suits, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. Passengers with symptoms received a COVID-19 test on
A slew of new regulations and policies are to take effect next month. Immigration officers are on Friday to begin using new stamps at border checks of passports of people leaving and entering Taiwan. The Ministry of the Interior on Saturday said in a statement that the replacement of the current stamps, which have been in use for eight years, aims to prevent counterfeiting and highlight Taiwan’s image with a new design. The main changes to the new design are the removal of a plum blossom and the addition of the image of Taiwan proper, on which the letters “TWN” are