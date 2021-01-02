Kim Jong-un sends New Year’s cards to North Koreans

AP, SEOUL





North Korean leader Kim Jong-un yesterday thanked the public for their trust and support “in the difficult times,” and wished them happiness and good health in his first New Year’s Day cards sent to his people.

“I will work hard to bring earlier the new era in which the ideals and desires of our people will come true,” Kim said in his letter, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. “I offer thanks to the people for having invariably trusted and supported our party even in the difficult times. I sincerely wish all the families across the country greater happiness and beloved people, good health.”

The cards reportedly were the first a leader sent to North Koreans since 1995.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un writes a letter in a photograph released yesterday. Photo: AFP / KCNA VIA KNS

Kim, who succeeded his father as North Korean leader in late 2011, is facing the toughest challenges of his nine-year rule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several natural disasters last summer and US-led sanctions amid a diplomatic impasse over his nuclear program.

Ushering in the new year, a large crowd packed Pyongyang’s main square to watch fireworks, a concert and a flag-hoisting ceremony.

State TV showed people wearing masks and heavy coats, waving and standing close together.

North Korea has said that it is free of the novel coronavirus.

However, experts said that any outbreak likely was not widespread and so North Korea considered it safe to hold big events.

Separately, North Korea said that it has successfully completed “an 80-day battle,” a productivity campaign it often launches to press citizens to work extra hours and report bigger production numbers.

“The all-people advance by dint of self-reliance” achieved “a proud victory of the historic 80-day battle,” the KCNA reported.