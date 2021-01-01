The Ministry of Health and Welfare yesterday announced that starting today, the National Health Insurance (NHI) premium is to be increased to 5.17 percent from 4.69 percent.
The ministry in November last year announced that the NHI premium would be increased, but it had yet to decide on the new rate.
Of the options discussed at the time — 4.97 percent, and 5.47 percent to 5.52 percent — neither was chosen, it said.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) yesterday told a news conference in Taipei that the new premium took into consideration the public’s ability to pay the extra contribution, the overall state of the NHI system and how to improve the system’s funding.
The 5.17 percent premium is to be applied across the board, Chen said.
People who earn NT$24,000, NT$30,000, NT$70,000 and NT$180,000 per month would see their NHI contribution increase by NT$34, NT$44, NT$105 and NT$262 per month respectively, he said.
The last time the NHI premium was adjusted was in 2016, when it was lowered from 5.17 percent to 4.69 percent.
The premium adjustment is part of a four to six-year project aimed at increasing the payout value of the NHI system, the efficiency of the medical services provided and the quality of healthcare, Chen said.
However, Consumers’ Foundation deputy director-general Wu Jung-ta (吳榮達) criticized the adjustment, calling it “barely acceptable” and urging the government to introduce a package of measures to completely reform the NHI system.
