A plan to change the numbering system for Alien Resident Certificates (ARC) and Alien Permanent Resident Certificates (APRC) — so they have the same format as Republic of China national identification cards — was yesterday praised by foreign chamber representatives, who said it would make their lives in Taiwan more convenient.
“The policy makes more people feel that Taiwan is their home,” AmCham Taipei president Leo Seewald told the National Immigration Agency’s promotional event.
Starting on Jan. 2, the numbers on ARC and APRC cards, which are now two letters and eight digits, would be changed to one letter and nine digits.
The new measure would enable foreign residents in Taiwan to make online purchases, book tickets, and register online, all of which can be challenging due to the current numbering differences.
Calling the inconsistent card numbering an issue of “sustainability and prosperity,” Seewald said the problem has been continuously raised by its members in the chamber’s annual business climate survey.
The European Chamber of Commerce Taiwan has been studying the issue since 2010, chief executive Freddie Hoeglund said, adding that he is happy to see it resolved.
“It will provide us easier access to e-commerce platforms,” Hoeglund said.
However, some time would be needed to ensure that the program is running well, Hoeglund added.
While redesigned information systems of government agencies are likely ready to go, the private sector might need more time to adapt to the changes, he said.
The change would affect about 871,006 ARC holders and 20,408 APRC holders, National Immigration Agency statistics showed.
