It is the legislature’s job to oversee and, if necessary, freeze budgets, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said yesterday after criticism that Taiwan’s indigenous submarine development was being hindered by legislators calling for funds to be withheld.
Citing concerns over export licenses and blueprint designs, lawmakers from across party lines have pushed for a motion to freeze a portion of the budget for the submarine project, which has been earmarked to receive NT$10.51 billion (US$368.69 million) for construction of a prototype.
KMT Legislator Ma Wen-chun (馬文君) proposed a freeze on NT$5 billion, citing failure to complete procedural requirements before starting a detailed design for the prototype.
Photo: Lin Hsin-han, Taipei Times
KMT Legislator Wen Yu-hsia (溫玉霞) proposed a freeze of NT$2 billion; Chiang (江啟臣) proposed NT$1 billion and KMT Legislator Lu Yu-ling (呂玉玲) proposed NT$20 million.
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) proposed a freeze of NT$1 billion, saying that his proposal was aimed at urging the Ministry of National Defense to obtain Washington’s permissions to allow Taiwan to purchase critical equipment from the US.
Ma, Wen, Chiang and Lu said they doubted that export permits for critical components for construction of the submarines would be granted, while the wait would probably mean that the project would not meet its proposed deadline.
The prototype is scheduled to be launched in 2024 and undergo combat trials for a year before production of a fleet of submarines begins in 2025.
Details of the project have only been discussed at closed-door sessions at the Legislative Yuan, a policy at odds with a transparent budget, Chiang said.
At a meeting on Wednesday last week, Naval Shipbuilding Development Center director Shao Wei-yang (邵維陽) told the legislature that keeping details of the project classified is key to its success and asked that lawmakers approve the project’s funding as had been proposed.
The committee did not reach a decision over the budget and has forwarded the issue to be debated by the legislative caucuses.
Chiang said that the legislature is tasked with overseeing and, if it is deemed necessary, freezing portions of budgets.
The DPP seems to have forgotten this since it took power, he said.
In related news, the Keelung shipyard of CSBC Corp, Taiwan (台灣國際造船) yesterday marked the commencement of manufacturing of vital equipment for naval vessels.
With the exception of critical technology and experienced managers from abroad, CSBC would prioritize employment of Keelung residents and Taiwanese to boost the independence of Taiwan’s defense industry, the company said.
Additional reporting by Weng Yu-huang and Lin Hsin-han
SCIENCE CONFERENCE: China has become powerful within UNESCO, and it is shameful to see the organization constricting Taiwanese scientists, a member of a think tank said Taiwanese are to be excluded from participating in all UNESCO-affiliated events, the International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP) has confirmed, sources said yesterday. The confirmation came after Taiwanese researchers — some at institutions abroad — had their applications to join a conference last month rejected. The ICTP — an organization run jointly by the Italian government and UNESCO — is holding a virtual conference on quantitative biology, which began on Monday last week and runs until Friday next week. Registration for the conference was open until Nov. 15, but Taiwanese at various institutions around the world posted on Twitter and
‘TRIGGER POINT’: A median estimate showed that the currency would probably continue its climb to reach 28.4 against the greenback by the end of next quarter The New Taiwan dollar yesterday closed at its highest level since 1997 and more gains are likely on the way as the central bank eases its grip on the currency. The NT dollar gained 0.5 percent to NT$28.521 against the US dollar at the close, stronger than its NT$28.632 high in 2011. The currency rose 1 percent over the past five sessions, advancing for a fifth week, the longest run since July. Surging fund inflows that sent the TAIEX to a record of 14,132.44 yesterday and the resilient economy are putting pressure on the currency to appreciate. One-month forwards on the NT dollar are
GOVERNMENT-PAID: Industrial workers from Thailand and Vietnam were not required to take PCR tests when ending their quarantine, but that has changed Effective today, all categories of workers arriving from four countries would be required to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19 when ending their 14-day mandatory quarantine, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Current policy requires all foreign domestic workers to stay in centralized quarantine facilities after entering Taiwan, receive a mandatory test upon ending quarantine and perform self-health management for seven days, Chen said. It also requires all migrant workers from Indonesia and the Philippines to go through the same procedures, but industrial workers from Thailand and Vietnam are not required to be tested after their mandatory
FERRIED BY BUSES: The Taiwan Railways Administration said it expects to clear the railway line of debris on Tuesday at the earliest, as long as there are no new landslides About 30,000 people yesterday were diverted to intercity buses after a landslide in northeastern Taiwan the day before damaged a railway line and resulted in disruptions to services provided by the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA). The TRA said it is continuing to liaise with bus companies and hopes to increase the number of trips to expedite the transportation of passengers. The landslide deposited 3,800m3 of rock, dirt and debris onto a section of tracks between Rueifang (瑞芳) and Houtong (猴硐) stations in New Taipei City at about 9am on Friday, disrupting transportation. One train traveling near the site barely avoided running into