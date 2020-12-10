Three people sustained extensive burns in an explosion yesterday at the military’s 205th Arsenal weapons production facility in Kaohsiung, with initial reports saying it might have been caused by the ignition of aluminum powder.
The blast occurred at about 9:40am, when the three were preparing propellant materials for work on the Sky Bow II (Tien Kung II), a surface-to-air anti-ballistic missile and anti-aircraft defense system developed by the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology.
The injured are a sergeant major surnamed Lu (盧), a sergeant surnamed Wang (王) and an institute staffer surnamed Hung (洪), 205th Arsenal director Lin Cheng-hsiung (林正雄) said.
Photo: CNA
The plant in Dashu District (大樹) is managed by the Ministry of National Defense’s Armaments Bureau.
Lin said the three had followed standard operating procedures and safety rules on the handling of materials for missile propellant, as each person had donned a mask, an outer covering made of cotton and anti-static shoes.
“They were in the small working room to handle a 53-gallon [200 liters] barrel with raw materials supplied by the institute, taking out the first one — aluminum powder in an anti-static plastic bag,” Lin said.
“It happened so fast. As soon as they opened the barrel, it exploded,” Lin said. “They had not even opened the aluminum powder package.”
Local residents reported hearing a very loud explosion, sending shock waves through the area, with some thinking it was an earthquake.
The three men had passed tests on safety handling and have experience working with such materials, Lin said, adding that a thorough investigation is needed to determine the sequence of events and the cause of the explosion.
Lu, in his 40s, is the most experienced among the three, having worked for more than 15 years on weapons production at different Armaments Bureau sites.
The other two are in their 20s, but have been working at the arsenal for one to two years, Lin said.
Later yesterday, Lin said that Lu sustained third-degree burns over 85 percent of his body, while Wang and Hung had second-degree burns over 60 percent of their bodies.
The three were conscious when they were rushed to hospital, he added.
The Kaohsiung Labor Bureau said the plant has been closed temporarily, pending an investigation and inspection.
An initial investigation found that the factory did not have the required safety equipment or procedures in place to prevent injuries from flammable or explosive materials, as prescribed in the Occupational Safety and Health Act (職業安全衛生法), the Labor Bureau said.
The case will be referred to the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors’ Office for further investigation, it said, adding that it would provide assistance to the families of the injured workers.
The Armaments Bureau has formed a special task force to investigate the cause of the explosion and help the injured obtain the best possible medical treatment, the ministry said.
SCIENCE CONFERENCE: China has become powerful within UNESCO, and it is shameful to see the organization constricting Taiwanese scientists, a member of a think tank said Taiwanese are to be excluded from participating in all UNESCO-affiliated events, the International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP) has confirmed, sources said yesterday. The confirmation came after Taiwanese researchers — some at institutions abroad — had their applications to join a conference last month rejected. The ICTP — an organization run jointly by the Italian government and UNESCO — is holding a virtual conference on quantitative biology, which began on Monday last week and runs until Friday next week. Registration for the conference was open until Nov. 15, but Taiwanese at various institutions around the world posted on Twitter and
‘TRIGGER POINT’: A median estimate showed that the currency would probably continue its climb to reach 28.4 against the greenback by the end of next quarter The New Taiwan dollar yesterday closed at its highest level since 1997 and more gains are likely on the way as the central bank eases its grip on the currency. The NT dollar gained 0.5 percent to NT$28.521 against the US dollar at the close, stronger than its NT$28.632 high in 2011. The currency rose 1 percent over the past five sessions, advancing for a fifth week, the longest run since July. Surging fund inflows that sent the TAIEX to a record of 14,132.44 yesterday and the resilient economy are putting pressure on the currency to appreciate. One-month forwards on the NT dollar are
FERRIED BY BUSES: The Taiwan Railways Administration said it expects to clear the railway line of debris on Tuesday at the earliest, as long as there are no new landslides About 30,000 people yesterday were diverted to intercity buses after a landslide in northeastern Taiwan the day before damaged a railway line and resulted in disruptions to services provided by the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA). The TRA said it is continuing to liaise with bus companies and hopes to increase the number of trips to expedite the transportation of passengers. The landslide deposited 3,800m3 of rock, dirt and debris onto a section of tracks between Rueifang (瑞芳) and Houtong (猴硐) stations in New Taipei City at about 9am on Friday, disrupting transportation. One train traveling near the site barely avoided running into
WINNING SOLUTION? Officials appeared relieved by the move, with the deputy COA minister calling it a win for everyone — consumers, hog farmers and importers alike More than 70 pork importers — about 80 percent of the nation’s pork importing companies — yesterday announced that they would not import pork with traces of ractopamine, in a move welcomed by the government. The importers at a news conference in Taipei said that they would also make their own “ractopamine-free” labels for their imports after obtaining ractopamine-free certificates from pork exporters. Hua Han Frozen Food Co Ltd (華漢冷凍食品) manager Lee Chun-lai (李春來) told the news conference that the companies would only import ractopamine-free pork and pork products, so consumers could rest easy. Since the government had not discussed the matter with