Taipei Zoo officials were overjoyed yesterday after a mother anteater that had escaped more than three months ago was found on Sunday by two hikers near a mountain trail in New Taipei City’s Shenkeng District (深坑).
The mother anteater, called “Hsiao Hung” (小紅, “little red”), arrived in Taiwan in August 2018 and was housed in the zoo’s Tropical Rainforest section. She gave birth to a pup in May.
Zoo spokesman Eric Tsao (曹先紹) said that when an electronic scan identified that it was indeed Hsiao Hung, some of the staff were teary and overcome with emotions, as they were afraid she would not have been able to survive in the wild.
Photo courtesy of Taipei Zoo
Tsao joked that the zoo might have to change her name to “Rambo,” as she was found about 3km to 4km from the zoo in a forest with ravines, gullies and steep slopes, but still managed to find food and avoid being attacked by feral dogs and other predators.
After escaping from her enclosure on Sept. 1, the zoo had mounted searches for Hsiao Hung, including setting cage traps with food to lure her back, and posting notices and pictures on social media in a public appeal for help to find her.
After three months with no news of Hsiao Hung, zoo staffers thought there was little chance she would have survived.
When asked about Hsiao Hung during a question-and-answer session at the Taipei City Council last week to discuss the zoo’s budget, Tsao said: “This species of anteater is not indigenous to Taiwan, and the weather is turning cold. She needs a place with warm temperatures. She might also be exposed to attacks by wild predators, so we believe she might not be able to survive in the wild.”
However, on Sunday afternoon, two hikers, surnamed Chiang (江) and Hsu (許), saw a strange animal and took photographs of it, which were passed on to the zoo.
Officials immediately gathered a rescue team of 36, including zoo staff, animal rescue specialists and local residents familiar with the mountain trails.
After searching for more than an hour, they found Hsiao Hung sleeping inside the hollow of a tree.
The mother anteater was in pretty good shape, although she had scratches and other minor wounds, and showed signs of dehydration and malnutrition, having lost about 1kg since September, Tsao said.
Her wounds are being treated, and she is being fed her favorite food to hasten her recovery, he said.
It would take at least a month of recuperation and a health assessment before the public can see her again at the zoo, Tsao added.
The zoo has had other animals that had escaped in the past, mostly Formosan serows, gibbons and chimpanzees, he said.
Gibbons and chimpanzees have sometimes escaped by swinging from overgrown trees, but the simians are social animals and family-oriented, so they soon climb back to join their group, he said.
‘FREEDOM WINE’: Taiwanese are empathetic of Australians, the president said, while lawmakers called on their constituents to drink Australian wine to show their support Taiwan would take action to back Australians at a time when they are “under tremendous pressure,” President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, as tensions between Australia and China heated up. Taipei and Canberra have been mutually supportive in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in exchanging critical medical materials in the early stages, Tsai said, before chairing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Central Standing Committee meeting in Taipei. Taiwan and Australia are like-minded nations, sharing the common values of democracy, freedom and human rights, while their economic and trade relations have also become close, she said. Canberra has been voicing support for Taiwan’s international
‘TRIGGER POINT’: A median estimate showed that the currency would probably continue its climb to reach 28.4 against the greenback by the end of next quarter The New Taiwan dollar yesterday closed at its highest level since 1997 and more gains are likely on the way as the central bank eases its grip on the currency. The NT dollar gained 0.5 percent to NT$28.521 against the US dollar at the close, stronger than its NT$28.632 high in 2011. The currency rose 1 percent over the past five sessions, advancing for a fifth week, the longest run since July. Surging fund inflows that sent the TAIEX to a record of 14,132.44 yesterday and the resilient economy are putting pressure on the currency to appreciate. One-month forwards on the NT dollar are
SCIENCE CONFERENCE: China has become powerful within UNESCO, and it is shameful to see the organization constricting Taiwanese scientists, a member of a think tank said Taiwanese are to be excluded from participating in all UNESCO-affiliated events, the International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP) has confirmed, sources said yesterday. The confirmation came after Taiwanese researchers — some at institutions abroad — had their applications to join a conference last month rejected. The ICTP — an organization run jointly by the Italian government and UNESCO — is holding a virtual conference on quantitative biology, which began on Monday last week and runs until Friday next week. Registration for the conference was open until Nov. 15, but Taiwanese at various institutions around the world posted on Twitter and
WINNING SOLUTION? Officials appeared relieved by the move, with the deputy COA minister calling it a win for everyone — consumers, hog farmers and importers alike More than 70 pork importers — about 80 percent of the nation’s pork importing companies — yesterday announced that they would not import pork with traces of ractopamine, in a move welcomed by the government. The importers at a news conference in Taipei said that they would also make their own “ractopamine-free” labels for their imports after obtaining ractopamine-free certificates from pork exporters. Hua Han Frozen Food Co Ltd (華漢冷凍食品) manager Lee Chun-lai (李春來) told the news conference that the companies would only import ractopamine-free pork and pork products, so consumers could rest easy. Since the government had not discussed the matter with