Vaccinations in the US and UK are set to start in the coming week, while inoculations in Russia are under way to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 1.5 million people across the globe.
Vaccinations in the US could begin as early as Friday, with the US Food and Drug Administration set to vote on emergency-use authorization for the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE shot the day before, an agency adviser told NBC News.
The UK plans to begin inoculations during the week of Dec. 14, as authorities worldwide move to a new stage in tackling the pandemic.
Photo: AP
Queen Elizabeth II is to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine within weeks, after UK regulators granted emergency approval and the world’s first roll-out begins next week, reports said late on Saturday.
The monarch, 94, and her 99-year-old husband, Prince Philip, are in line to get the jab early due to their age and would not receive preferential treatment, the Mail on Sunday reported.
The newspaper said the UK’s most senior royals would reveal they have been given the inoculation “to encourage more people to take up the vital jab,” amid fears that so-called anti-vaxxers could dent enthusiasm for it.
Italian Minister of Health Roberto Speranza said on SkyTg24 television on Saturday that the timing of vaccinations in the country would depend on the European Medicines Agency and that the Italian government plans to administer the vaccine on a voluntary basis once it is available.
Moscow started widespread vaccination of frontline workers and other high-risk people on Saturday, following an order from Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.
More than 5,000 people signed up in the first five hours of registration on Friday, Moscow’s mayor said on his blog.
In China, more than 1 million people have received experimental vaccines under emergency use approval. Health experts have questioned why China is using them on such a vast scale now that the outbreak is largely under control within its borders.
Health officials previously said China would be able to manufacture 610 million doses by the end of this year and ramp up to 1 billion doses next year.
The government of Jiangsu Province, where Nanjing is located, issued a procurement notice for vaccines from Sinovac Biotech Ltd (北京科興生物製品) and Sinopharm Group Ltd (國藥控股) on Wednesday for emergency use vaccinations.
Authorities in Sichuan Province, which has about 85 million people, on Monday last week announced that they were already buying vaccines.
An official newspaper in Anhui Province said a local residential committee issued a notice asking whether residents want a vaccine.
The Sichuan and Anhui announcements said that the vaccine, given in two shots, would cost a total of 400 yuan (US$61.24).
Additional reporting by AFP
‘FREEDOM WINE’: Taiwanese are empathetic of Australians, the president said, while lawmakers called on their constituents to drink Australian wine to show their support Taiwan would take action to back Australians at a time when they are “under tremendous pressure,” President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, as tensions between Australia and China heated up. Taipei and Canberra have been mutually supportive in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in exchanging critical medical materials in the early stages, Tsai said, before chairing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Central Standing Committee meeting in Taipei. Taiwan and Australia are like-minded nations, sharing the common values of democracy, freedom and human rights, while their economic and trade relations have also become close, she said. Canberra has been voicing support for Taiwan’s international
‘TRIGGER POINT’: A median estimate showed that the currency would probably continue its climb to reach 28.4 against the greenback by the end of next quarter The New Taiwan dollar yesterday closed at its highest level since 1997 and more gains are likely on the way as the central bank eases its grip on the currency. The NT dollar gained 0.5 percent to NT$28.521 against the US dollar at the close, stronger than its NT$28.632 high in 2011. The currency rose 1 percent over the past five sessions, advancing for a fifth week, the longest run since July. Surging fund inflows that sent the TAIEX to a record of 14,132.44 yesterday and the resilient economy are putting pressure on the currency to appreciate. One-month forwards on the NT dollar are
CECC RULES: The autumn-winter COVID-19 prevention program, including mandatory mask wearing in eight types of public venues and indoor facilities, begins today A temporary, two-week ban on Indonesian migrant workers entering the nation is to begin on Friday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday as it reported 24 new imported cases of COVID-19. Twenty of the new cases are Indonesian migrant workers who arrived between Nov. 11 and Friday last week, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The cases were discovered during a special project on Friday to conduct polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on all 939 recently arrived Indonesian migrant workers in centralized quarantine facilities, as the majority of imported cases in the past
Passports with a redesigned cover highlighting Taiwan would be issued starting on Jan. 11, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. The new cover design, which was announced on Sept. 2, highlights Taiwan by printing the word in a larger font. While the new passport cover retains “the Republic of China” in Chinese, the English name is printed along the outer circle of the national emblem, which would enable other nations to clearly identify that it is a Taiwanese passport, not a Chinese passport, the ministry said. The costs and application procedures for the new version are the same as