Pandemic sending emergency aid needs soaring: UN

AFP, GENEVA, Switzerland





The UN yesterday said that US$35 billion would be needed for aid next year, as the COVID-19 pandemic leaves tens of millions more people in crisis, and with the risk of multiple famines looming.

The world body’s annual Global Humanitarian Overview estimated that 235 million people worldwide would need some form of emergency assistance next year — a staggering 40 percent increase in the past year.

“The increase arises almost entirely because of COVID-19,” UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock told reporters.

Next year, one in 33 people worldwide would be in need of aid, the report found, saying that if all of them lived in one country, it would be the world’s fifth-largest nation.

The annual appeal by UN agencies and other humanitarian organizations usually presents a depressing picture of soaring needs brought on by conflicts, displacement, natural disasters and climate change.

However, the pandemic, which has killed more than 1.45 million people worldwide, has disproportionately hit those “already living on a knife’s edge,” it said.

“The picture we are presenting is the bleakest and darkest perspective on humanitarian need in the period ahead that we have ever set out,” Lowcock said.

The money requested in the appeal would be enough to help 160 million of the most vulnerable people across 56 countries, the UN said.

For the first time since the 1990s, extreme poverty is set to rise, life expectancy will fall and the annual death toll from HIV, tuberculosis and malaria could potentially double.

“Possibly the most alarming thing ... is the threat of the return of famines, potentially in multiple locations,” Lowcock said.

By the end of this year, the number of acutely food-insecure people worldwide could swell to as much as 270 million — an 82 percent increase over the pre-pandemic number.

Conditions in Yemen, Burkina Faso, South Sudan and northeastern Nigeria indicated they are already on the brink of famine, while a range of other countries and regions, including Afghanistan and the Sahel, were also “potentially very vulnerable,” Lowcock said. “If we get through 2021 without major famines, that will be a significant achievement.”

Yesterday’s appeal showed that war-ravaged Syria and Yemen top the list of the countries most in need of humanitarian assistance.

Raising the full amount at a time of global economic crisis could be a daunting task, but while the total seemed high, it was tiny compared with what wealthy countries are pumping in to rescue their tanking economies, Lowcock said.