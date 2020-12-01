Australian PM calls PRC photo tweet ‘repugnant’

AP, WELLINGTON





Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday said that a Chinese official’s post on Twitter showing a fake image of an Australian soldier appearing to slit an Afghan child’s throat was “truly repugnant” and merits an apology.

China said there would be no apology.

The incident is further souring already tense relations between the two nations.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Nov. 17. Photo: Reuters

Morrison said he was seeking an apology from the Chinese government after Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) posted the graphic image that shows a grinning soldier holding a bloodied knife to the throat of a veiled child, who is holding a lamb.

Zhao wrote a caption saying: “Shocked by murder of Afghan civilians & prisoners by Australian soldiers. We strongly condemn such acts, & call for holding them accountable.”

He was referring to a disturbing report by Australia’s military last month that found evidence that elite Australian troops unlawfully killed 39 Afghan prisoners, farmers and civilians, and recommended that 19 soldiers be referred to federal police for criminal investigation.

Asked about the issue at a daily briefing, ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) cast blame on the Australian side.

“What Australia should do is to reflect deeply, bring the perpetrators to justice, make a formal apology to the Afghan people, and solemnly promise to the international community that they will never commit such terrible crimes again,” Hua said.

Morrison said Zhao’s post was “utterly outrageous” and a terrible slur against Australia’s military.

It “is truly repugnant. It is deeply offensive to every Australian, every Australian who has served in that uniform,” he told reporters in Canberra. “The Chinese government should be totally ashamed of this post. It diminishes them in the world’s eyes.”

Morrison said his government had contacted Twitter asking it to take the post down.

The post had a warning tag on it by yesterday afternoon, but could still be viewed.

Zhao’s account comes with a Twitter label stating that it is a Chinese government account.

Morrison acknowledged there were tensions between China and Australia.

“But this is not how you deal with them,” he said. “Australia has patiently sought to address the tensions that exist in our relationship in a mature way, in a responsible way, by seeking engagement at both leader and ministerial level.”

The rift has grown since the Australian government called for an independent inquiry into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. China has since imposed tariffs and other restrictions on a number of Australian exports.