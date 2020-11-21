Taiwan’s life insurance companies might be allowed to sell more policies denominated in foreign currencies, in a bid to help the central bank curb the New Taiwan dollar’s appreciation against the US dollar, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said yesterday.
The commission currently limits premiums generated from a life insurer’s products denominated in foreign currencies: The cap is 35 percent of the insurer’s liability reserve multiplied by another percentage that equals one minus the firm’s approved ratio of overseas investment, the Insurance Bureau said.
The central bank advised the bureau to raise the limit to 45 percent, so insurers could sell more US dollar-denominated policies, which would increase demand for the US dollar and slow the strong NT dollar, bureau Director-General Shih Chiung-hwa (施瓊華) told reporters by telephone yesterday.
Photo: Wu Chi-lun, Taipei Times
The bureau has been given similar advice by some foreign trade groups, but as easing the limit would be a big change, it has asked the Life Insurance Association to evaluate what the effect would be on the market, Shih said, adding that a final decision has not yet been made.
If the commission decides to raise the ceiling, it would ask life insurers to inform policyholders of the foreign-exchange risks, she added.
Most consumers buy US dollar-denominated policies for better returns, but they should be fully aware that as the policyholder, they bear the foreign-exchange risks, a bureau official said by telephone.
For example, it is economical for people to exchange local currency into the greenback to pay their US-denominated premiums, as the NT dollar has remained strong, but if the NT dollar weakens, the foreign-exchange rate would no longer favor policyholders, the official said.
A preliminary assessment showed that if the limit were raised by 10 percentage points, life insurers could sell at least an additional NT$1 trillion (US$34.7 billion) in policies denominated in foreign currencies.
Shih’s comment came after the Chinese-language Apple Daily reported yesterday that central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) had contacted FSC Chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧) to discuss the possibility of deregulating life insurers’ overseas investments to boost demand for the US dollar.
The reason behind the request is that the central bank has been working to manage the fast appreciation of the NT dollar, which so far this year has strengthened more than 4 percent against the greenback, the Apple Daily reported.
The NT dollar yesterday closed lower at NT$28.82, approaching the central bank’s reported defense threshold of NT$28.50. The possibility of the bank’s intervention caused a retreat from a jump of NT$0.298 in noon trading.
Not disclosing details of the agencies’ discussion, Shih only said that the commission is cautious about the bank’s recommendation of relaxing the 45 percent limit on total overseas investments that life insurance companies must currently follow.
“That would be too big of a change, as life insurance companies invest tens of trillions of NT dollars overseas,” Shih said. “We worry about their risk exposure, so we tend to be a bit reserved about that suggestion.”
EXPLORING OTHER OPTIONS: As the RCEP free-trade deal is led by China, Taiwan would find it challenging to join the partnership, the foreign ministry said Taiwan would strive to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), as it would be challenging for the nation to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) given China’s dominance in the latter, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. The RCEP was signed by 15 Asia-Pacific nations on the last day of the virtual ASEAN summit yesterday, becoming the world’s largest free-trade agreement. The 15 nations are the 10 ASEAN members — Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam — and Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea. Taiwan would find it
MEMORIAL SERVICE: President Tsai spoke at a service at Chihhang Air Base to honor captain Chu Kuan-meng, who died after ejecting from his F-5E on Oct. 29 An air force F-16 jet went missing off the east coast of Taiwan last night, and search and recovery operations were ongoing as of press time, the Ministry of National Defense said. The F-16 disappeared from radar screens at 6:07pm 9 nautical miles (17km) northeast of Hualien Air Base, two minutes after taking off from the base as part of a nighttime training exercise, the ministry said. The F-16, serial number 6672, was piloted by Colonel Chiang Cheng-chih (蔣正志), it said. A National Rescue Command Center statement said that a Black Hawk helicopter and Coast Guard Administration vessels had been
SUPPORT: Reporters Without Borders said that it stands behind the legitimacy of the commission’s probe and that press freedom does not mean the absence of oversight National Communications Commission (NCC) commissioners yesterday reached a unanimous decision to reject CTi News’ (中天新聞台) license renewal application on the grounds that the channel’s frequent contraventions of media regulations showed that it has a malfunctioning internal control mechanism that cannot be rectified. This was the first time since it was established in 2006 that the commission denied a license renewal to a news channel. NCC Chairman Chen Yaw-shyang (陳耀祥) announced the landmark decision at the commission’s weekly media briefing. The commission denied the renewal request because the news channel was fined a total of NT$11.53 million (US$400,932) for 25 breaches of media regulations
An investigation has found no mechanical problems underlying the Tuesday disappearance of an F-16 jet and its pilot, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said yesterday, adding that it does not rule out an accident due to “spatial disorientation.” An air force F-16 jet on Tuesday evening disappeared from radar screens, just two minutes after it took off from Hualien Air Base, while the 44-year-old pilot, Colonel Chiang Cheng-chih (蔣正志), has yet to be found. Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發) yesterday morning headed to Hualien for updates on the search and rescue, while giving a pep talk to Chiang’s unit,