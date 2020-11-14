Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials yesterday condemned a video of a convulsing pig posted online by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) , as the US animal rights group that produced the clip said that it was not related to ractopamine.
“The KMT knew what the video shows, but they chose to spread the fabrication that the pig in convulsions had been fed ractopamine, and they claimed that it was at a ‘ractopamine slaughterhouse,’” DPP caucus whip Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬) told a news conference.
The KMT’s Facebook page, where the video was posted on Tuesday, said that the video was of hogs fed ractopamine that were experiencing physical and emotional distress as a result.
Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
The video was circulated online amid public health concerns over US pork imports, after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Aug. 28 announced that the nation would ease restrictions on imports of US pork containing traces of the drug within certain limits starting from Jan. 1.
The Council of Agriculture (COA) said that the video came from Washington-based advocacy group Animal Outlook, which released the video to cast light on the treatment of pigs.
The footage was shot at Quality Pork Processors (QPP), a high-speed pig slaughterhouse in Minnesota, it said.
Animal Outlook was quoted by the Central News Agency as saying yesterday that they “had no evidence of a ractopamine connection with QPP pigs” and “the video was not to prove such a connection.”
“We made it clear when we gave the [KMT] permission to use this footage that we have no evidence of ractopamine use, but that they were welcome to use the footage to illustrate the suffering of pigs subjected to high-speed slaughter,” it said.
“The KMT looked at the images and just made up stories. The group had already told them that the hogs in the video had nothing to do with ractopamine, but the KMT still distorted the facts to deceive the public,” DPP Legislator Chuang Jui-hsiung (莊瑞雄) said.
Chuang asked the authorities to look into possible breaches of the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation (食品安全衛生管理法) by the KMT for spreading rumors about food safety, which could be punished by up to three years in prison.
COA Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) on Thursday asked the KMT to remove the video.
Meanwhile, the KMT has stood by its claims, saying in a news release yesterday that it had independently verified that pigs at the QPP plant are given ractopamine.
It cited articles by Reuters and the Minnesota-based news outlet Progressive Farmer DTN, which show that China banned imports of meat from the plant because of its use of the drug.
It also said that the Environment and Animal Society of Taiwan has in the past used the same footage to document the side effects of ractopamine on pigs.
Additional reporting by CNA
BNT162B2: The nation is hopeful of procuring Pfizer’s vaccine candidate through the COVAX alliance once its efficacy and safety study is completed, the CECC said Taiwan is hopeful of purchasing a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE as early as the first quarter of next year through a global vaccine alliance, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The US pharmaceutical giant and its German partner on Monday announced that their vaccine candidate — BNT162b2 — was more than 90 percent effective in preventing the disease. Asked if Taiwan would be able to get hold of the vaccine, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said: “We are hopeful of obtaining it, as it is
‘STRONG RELATIONSHIP’: A small delegation would travel to Washington for the talks, while other senior officials would join from Taipei via video conference Taiwan and the US are to hold talks on “strategic economic cooperation” in Washington on Friday next week, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in separate statements yesterday. US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell on Aug. 31 announced the establishment of the Taiwan-US Economic and Commercial Dialogue — which has since been renamed the Taiwan-US Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue — after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Aug. 28 promised to ease restrictions on imports of US cattle more than 30 months old and US pork containing ractopamine. US
THREE-SIDED: China will likely continue its attempts to pressure Taiwan, while the US, under Joe Biden, is not likely to change its China strategy, Chen Ming-tong said China is not likely to change its policy toward Taiwan after the US presidential election, but it is likely to broaden its tactics to pressure Taiwanese businesses and the public into accepting its “one China” political framework, Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) said in Taipei yesterday. Chen made the remarks while presenting a report on “The impact of US presidential results on cross-strait relations” at a meeting of the legislature’s Internal Administration Committee. While several lawmakers expressed concerns about a Taiwan policy shift under the administration of US president-elect Joe Biden, with some describing Biden as being “China-friendly” and others
VIRTUAL MEETING: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has thanked multiple parties this week for their backing, although the WHO has stuck to its ‘no mandate’ response The US Mission in Geneva on Friday urged WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to invite Taiwan to a major meeting that the body is to host next week, with the focus expected to be on the COVID-19 pandemic. “We encourage the WHO to expand its efforts to offer Taiwan increased meaningful cooperation and collaboration with the organization, and this would be a needed step in that direction,” the mission said in a statement. Washington has been deeply critical of the WHO and Tedros for its handling of the pandemic, saying it is too close to China. It has said it might withdraw from