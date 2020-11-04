Taiwan neutral on US presidential vote, MOFA says

By Lin Chia-nan and Hsieh Chun-lin / Staff reporters





The government is neutral regarding the US presidential election result, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said yesterday, adding that it is in close communication with the US about further arms sales.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Saturday convened a high-level national security meeting about major events that could affect the nation, including the US election.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Monday told lawmakers that the ministry had conducted several evaluations about the US elections, with one scenario suggesting there would be a period of uncertainty in the aftermath and that China might use its military to increase pressure on Taiwan.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou speaks at a regular news conference at the ministry in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times

Asked about the potential impact of the US election, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a news briefing yesterday that the ministry remains in close contact with the US as well as Taiwanese expatriates there.

The nation has had long-term friendships with both the Democratic and Republican parties, and successive US administrations have abided by the commitments in the Taiwan Relations Act, she said.

Whichever party wins the presidential election, Taiwan would continue to deepen bilateral partnerships in various areas, she said.

In other news, in response to reporters’ questions, Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發) said that the US election would have an impact on regional situations and the US-China relationship, but no matter how the situation changes, China’s belligerence, its threat to regional security and its intention to use force against Taiwan would remain the same.

The military remains prepared to monitor the situation in the Taiwan Strait and the region, he said.

Yen urged Beijing to help stabilize regional order, instead of engendering more ill feelings from Taiwanese.

In other developments, Reuters yesterday reported that a US$600 million sale of four sophisticated aerial drones to Taiwan has crossed a key hurdle in the US Congress and is at the final stage of approval.

The sale would be the first since the US’ policy on the export of sophisticated drone technology was eased by US President Donald Trump’s administration.

The US Department of State could formally notify Congress of the sale later this week, a source told Reuters.

Asked about the possible sale, Ou said the foreign ministry would wait until it receives the US’ formal notification to brief the public.

Yen told reporters that once the Ministry of National Defense receives notification from the US, it would draft a budget to cover the purchase.

If approved, the sale would be the US’ first sale of MQ-9 drones to another nation, he added.

Additional reporting by Reuters