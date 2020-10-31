The Japanese government yesterday announced that it lowered its COVID-19 travel alert for Taiwan.
The travel alert was downgraded from Level 3, which cautioned the public not to take any trips, to Level 2, which advises against non-urgent, non-essential trips.
Japan also eased travel curbs for Australia, Brunei, China, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi said that Tokyo is stepping up efforts to revive its economy, while preventing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the lower alert level, Taiwanese no longer need to provide a certificate for negative polymerase chain reaction test results upon their arrival in Japan.
Japan prohibits entry to foreign tourists, but foreigners who are holders of certain types of visa, such as a student visa, or those with family members in Japan can enter. They are required to comply with quarantine measures upon their arrival.
In Taipei yesterday, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), spokesman for the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said that Taiwan continues to be transparent in how it handles the pandemic.
Chuang made the remarks in response to doubts raised by some Singaporean media, which had called into question Taiwan on Thursday marking 200 days since its last reported domestic infection.
The media cited reports saying that people departing Taiwan had tested positive for COVID-19 in other countries.
However, those who had contact with those cases all tested negative, Chuang said, adding that the center would have added such cases to its tally and publicized them as domestic cases if other countries had proven them to be.
The center yesterday reported one new imported case of COVID-19, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the country to 554.
A migrant worker, a Filipino in his 30s, showed no symptoms when arriving in Taiwan on Oct. 15, but he was tested prior to being released from quarantine on Thursday and the results returned positive yesterday, Chuang said.
People with no symptoms who enter Taiwan from the Philippines no longer need to be tested for COVID-19 upon their arrival, but are required to be tested at the end of their 14-day quarantine.
The Filipino had previously contracted and recovered from COVID-19 while in the Philippines, the center said.
Additional reporting by Lin Hui-chin
ONGOING PROBE: A former Military Intelligence Bureau colonel, major general and another colonel, as well as five other people, have been questioned by prosecutors The Taipei District Court yesterday ordered that a retired colonel from the Military Intelligence Bureau (MIB) calling himself Taiwan’s “first special agent” be detained and held incommunicado as part of an ongoing investigation into espionage allegations targeting at least three former bureau officials. The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office was seeking to detain former MIB colonel Chang Chao-jan (張超然) over his alleged involvement in introducing retired agents to Chinese national security authorities and passing confidential documents to China. Chang’s actions, if proven, would contravene the National Security Act (國家安全法), which carries a prison term of three to 10 years, and the National Intelligence
The US House of Representatives’ China Task Force, launched by Republicans earlier this year, yesterday proposed the China task force act, a package of 137 pieces of legislation, seven of which involve Taiwan, in the hope of getting it passed before the 117th US Congress convenes on Jan. 3. The act encompasses a wide range of issues, including combatting Beijing’s influence around the globe, establishing the US’ dominance in determining 5G network standards and means for bringing UN members to task for abusing their influence within the UN system. The seven acts involving Taiwan address concerns such as the Taiwan Assurance Act
Chinese health authorities investigating a COVID-19 outbreak have said that they discovered live coronavirus on frozen food packaging, a finding that suggests the virus can survive in cold supply chains. The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday said that it had found traces of live COVID-19 on the outer packaging of frozen cod in the eastern city of Qingdao, marking the first time that live coronavirus has been detected on the outside of refrigerated goods. Researchers were investigating the source of a cluster of cases linked to a hospital in Qingdao. Genetic traces had previously been found in samples of
A Chinese soldier apprehended earlier this week by the Indian Army after he strayed across a tense de facto border was on Tuesday night handed back to China, an Indian government source in New Delhi said yesterday. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldier had on Monday been captured in the Demchok area of eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army said in a statement. The Chinese military also released a statement, saying that Corporal Wang Yalong was handed over early yesterday. New Delhi on Monday said that it had detained Wang after he crossed into Indian-controlled territory, while China announced that Wang had gotten