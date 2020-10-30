Air force pilot Captain Chu Kuan-meng (朱冠甍) was killed yesterday after ejecting from his F-5E jet over the sea off Taitung County.
He was 29.
The jet from the 7th Tactical Flight Wing crashed into the water after Chu ejected. He was retrieved from the water and taken to Taitung Mackay Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead.
Photo: Huang Ming-tang, Taipei Times
He is survived by a wife and a one-year-old daughter.
The Taitung County Fire Department said that it was informed of a suspected jet crash off the Jialulan (加路蘭) area in Taitung City and confirmed the incident with the Ministry of National Defense at 7:55am.
A medical helicopter dispatched by the National Airborne Service Corps found Chu at about 8:30am.
Photo: Tu Chu-min, Taipei Times
He was pronounced dead at 9:27am.
Preliminary findings released yesterday afternoon indicated that Chu sustained extracranial contusions and cranial hemorrhaging.
The main cause of death is likely to be the central nervous system going into shock, coroners said.
Photo: CNA
Whether he sustained the injuries while ejecting from the aircraft or in landing requires further investigation, they said.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) expressed her condolences to the family via Facebook.
She wrote that she has asked the ministry to look into the cause of the crash and assist Chu’s family as needed.
Photo courtesy of Chiu Ming-yuan via CNA
At a news conference at 10:40am, Major General Huang Chih-wei (黃志偉) said that the ministry has suspended all training flights and ordered all of its F-5s grounded for inspection.
Chu had taken off from Chihhang Air Force Base at 7:29am, Huang said.
Shortly after takeoff he reported the failure of his right-side engine, he said.
Chu ejected at 7:31am, about 1 nautical mile (1.9km) north of the base, Huang said.
When asked whether Chu’s actions were to keep the jet away from residential areas, Huang said that standard procedure in such situations is to keep the plane airborne and try to return to base, only ejecting if that is not possible.
It should be instinctive for pilots to do all they can to keep a doomed plane from crashing into a populated area, he said.
However, an investigation is ongoing and a definitive answer cannot be provided at this time, he said.
The ministry wrote on Twitter: “The mission of guarding our airspace is tough, but our airmen stand ready even at this moment of grief.”
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) wrote on Facebook that the party supports the ministry at this difficult time, but urged it to clarify the cause of the incident.
A decision in 2016 to replace F-5s with newer models has since been disrupted by the Tsai administration’s promotion of the indigenous fighter program, Chiang wrote.
Tsai must tell the public whether the indigenous fighter program would lead to an extension of the service life of the F-5s — which have been in service in Taiwan for more than 40 years — to avoid a gap in serviceable planes until manufacturing begins, he wrote.
The issue of aging equipment should not be brought to the fore by an accident, as happened in the tank crash in Kinmen County’s Lieyu Township (烈嶼) last month, Chiang said.
He called on the ministry to reconsider its funding allocations.
Aerospace Industrial Development Corp (漢翔航空工業) collaborated with US-based aerospace and defense firm Northrop to produce F-5 E/Fs in Taiwan from 1974.
Taiwan manufactured the aircraft independently, at one point having the largest F-5 fleet in the world until it ended its production line.
Chu was a guitarist for a band and loved fishing, the military said.
He was in line for a promotion to major in January, it said.
Additional reporting by CNA
ONGOING PROBE: A former Military Intelligence Bureau colonel, major general and another colonel, as well as five other people, have been questioned by prosecutors The Taipei District Court yesterday ordered that a retired colonel from the Military Intelligence Bureau (MIB) calling himself Taiwan’s “first special agent” be detained and held incommunicado as part of an ongoing investigation into espionage allegations targeting at least three former bureau officials. The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office was seeking to detain former MIB colonel Chang Chao-jan (張超然) over his alleged involvement in introducing retired agents to Chinese national security authorities and passing confidential documents to China. Chang’s actions, if proven, would contravene the National Security Act (國家安全法), which carries a prison term of three to 10 years, and the National Intelligence
The US House of Representatives’ China Task Force, launched by Republicans earlier this year, yesterday proposed the China task force act, a package of 137 pieces of legislation, seven of which involve Taiwan, in the hope of getting it passed before the 117th US Congress convenes on Jan. 3. The act encompasses a wide range of issues, including combatting Beijing’s influence around the globe, establishing the US’ dominance in determining 5G network standards and means for bringing UN members to task for abusing their influence within the UN system. The seven acts involving Taiwan address concerns such as the Taiwan Assurance Act
Chinese health authorities investigating a COVID-19 outbreak have said that they discovered live coronavirus on frozen food packaging, a finding that suggests the virus can survive in cold supply chains. The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday said that it had found traces of live COVID-19 on the outer packaging of frozen cod in the eastern city of Qingdao, marking the first time that live coronavirus has been detected on the outside of refrigerated goods. Researchers were investigating the source of a cluster of cases linked to a hospital in Qingdao. Genetic traces had previously been found in samples of
A Chinese soldier apprehended earlier this week by the Indian Army after he strayed across a tense de facto border was on Tuesday night handed back to China, an Indian government source in New Delhi said yesterday. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldier had on Monday been captured in the Demchok area of eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army said in a statement. The Chinese military also released a statement, saying that Corporal Wang Yalong was handed over early yesterday. New Delhi on Monday said that it had detained Wang after he crossed into Indian-controlled territory, while China announced that Wang had gotten