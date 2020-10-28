Previous Judicial Yuan cases related to human rights would be incorporated into civil servant training courses to help them better understand that human rights transcend political differences, Control Yuan President Chen Chu (陳菊) told a news conference yesterday.
The project is a collaborative effort between the Control Yuan’s National Human Rights Committee and the Examination Yuan’s National Academy of Civil Service.
Chen said that she was glad to see interdepartmental collaboration on the issue of human rights, adding that this was a very important step forward.
.Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times
No one in Taiwan knew what human rights were five decades ago, and for the past five decades, she and others have been working hard to bring the most basic human rights to Taiwanese, Chen said.
Civil servants should be above partisan politics and should dedicate themselves to the advancement of society, similar to some other countries in which civil servants, no matter which political party they belong to, always work for the people, Chen said.
If during their training, civil servants learn the importance of human rights, understand that such concepts transcend politics, and respect, empathize and care for one another, they can better help those who are disadvantaged, she said.
The next step would be to collaborate with the Ministry of Education to train teachers and deans to help students nationwide understand the concept of human rights, Chen said.
Examination Yuan President Huang Jong-tsun (黃榮村) told the news conference that civil servants are the core that makes the government stable.
Civil servants should be apolitical and should take pride in it, Huang said.
To meet President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) expectations for the Examination Yuan to transition into a “human resource department” for the government, the Examination Yuan cannot afford to be absent at an event in which the importance of human rights is emphasized, Huang said.
Academy President Hao Pei-chih (郝培芝) said that Judicial Yuan cases are the best examples of theoretical and practical human rights, and would serve as excellent teaching materials for future civil servants.
Hao said she hoped that all civil servants would continue to reflect on the greater meaning of these materials.
