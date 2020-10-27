China yesterday said it would impose sanctions on Lockheed Martin Corp, a Boeing Co defense unit and other US firms involved in arms sales to Taiwan.
The two US giants were involved in a recent sale of nearly US$2 billion of missiles to Taiwan, alongside Raytheon Technologies Corp.
The status of Taiwan holds potential for conflict between the US and China, amid a wider struggle for technology, security and trade supremacy.
Photo: Tyrone Siu, Reuters
The sanctions are “to safeguard national interests” and would apply to those who have “behaved badly in the process of arms sales to Taiwan,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said.
“We will continue to take necessary measures to safeguard national sovereignty and security interests,” Zhao said, without giving further details on the sanctions.
Under US President Donald Trump’s administration, Washington has brought Taiwan into play as part of a wider diplomatic and economic squeeze of its rival, sending high-level envoys and boosting arms sales.
The US Department of State last week said that it had approved the sale of 135 air-to-ground missiles, in a move welcomed by Taiwan.
Also approved was the sale of six MS-110 air reconnaissance pods and 11 M142 mobile light rocket launchers, taking the value of the three arms packages to US$1.8 billion.
In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed “deep regret” in response to Beijing’s threats to sanction US companies involved in Washington’s latest round of arms sales to Taiwan.
“Taiwan has been working hard to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said in a statement.
“In the face of China’s military threats and coercion, our government has the responsibility to protect its people,” she said.
Taiwan will continue to seek procurements of defense articles from the US in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act and the “six assurances,” the guidelines used by Washington to deal with Taiwan, Ou said.
Beijing has ramped up diplomatic and military pressure on Taiwan since the 2016 election of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).
A state department statement last week said the SLAM-ER missiles would help Taiwan “meet current and future threats.”
The missiles provide “all-weather, day and night, precision attack capabilities against both moving and stationary targets” on the ground or ocean, the statement added.
Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said that the weapons would help it “build credible combat capabilities and strengthen the development of asymmetric warfare.”
Chinese fighter jets and bombers have entered Taiwan’s air defense zone with increasing frequency in the past few months, while propaganda films have shown simulated attacks on Taiwan’s territories.
Additional reporting by CNA
TAIPEI REACTIONS: Joanne Ou decried China’s ‘gangster diplomacy,’ while MOFA said its Fiji counterpart dealt fairly with the incident and protected the trade office’s rights The world should denounce the actions of Chinese embassy staffers in Fiji against a Taiwanese diplomat during a National Day celebration in Suva, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said yesterday as it thanked the Fijian government for its help after the Oct. 8 incident. Two Chinese diplomats tried to force their way into a celebration held by the Taipei Trade Office in Fiji at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva on Oct. 8, and a Taiwanese diplomat who tried to stop them taking photographs suffered a head injury. MOFA spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a news briefing that the ministry
The US, Japan and Australia conducted trilateral naval exercises in the South China Sea on Monday, the US Seventh Fleet announced yesterday. It was their fifth joint operations this year in the fleet’s area of operations, it said in a statement. The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain joined the JS Kirisame of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force and the Royal Australian Navy’s HMAS Arunta. The Arunta’s commanding officer, Commander Troy Duggan, said that Australia was continuing to build on its already close relationship with Japan and the US. “This activity is a valuable and important opportunity for all three nations,”
ONGOING PROBE: A former Military Intelligence Bureau colonel, major general and another colonel, as well as five other people, have been questioned by prosecutors The Taipei District Court yesterday ordered that a retired colonel from the Military Intelligence Bureau (MIB) calling himself Taiwan’s “first special agent” be detained and held incommunicado as part of an ongoing investigation into espionage allegations targeting at least three former bureau officials. The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office was seeking to detain former MIB colonel Chang Chao-jan (張超然) over his alleged involvement in introducing retired agents to Chinese national security authorities and passing confidential documents to China. Chang’s actions, if proven, would contravene the National Security Act (國家安全法), which carries a prison term of three to 10 years, and the National Intelligence
Seabed waste off the west coast is 1.5 times higher than the global average, with the mouth of the Tamsui River (淡水河) nearly 90 times dirtier, the environmental consultancy IndigoWaters (澄洋環境顧問) said yesterday. The firm in September last year began collaborating with local oceanographers on Taiwan’s first survey of seabed waste off the west coast, collecting 6,000 samples from near the mouths of eight rivers and conducting 215 inspections. Of the samples, 83.3 percent were found to contain trash, the group said. Based on the survey, every square kilometer of seabed had about 121,074 pieces of trash weighing 102kg, IndigoWaters chief executive Yen