Taiwan is eager to bolster cooperation with the US as the global supply chain undergoes restructuring, especially in the areas of semiconductors, communications, artificial intelligence (AI), green energy and precision healthcare, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday at a weekly Cabinet meeting.
His remarks followed a report by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Taiwan-US partnerships in an era of global supply chain restructuring.
He instructed the ministry and other agencies to promote economic dialogue with the US, and to make concrete plans to achieve cooperation in strategic areas.
Photo: CNA
The US Department of State on Aug. 31 announced that the US and Taiwan would launch an Economic and Commercial Dialogue to be led by US Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Keith Krach, and “preparatory talks” were held during the undersecretary’s two-day visit last month.
Su said that the deepening of Taiwan-US economic ties and reorganization of the global supply chain are two of the government’s most important policy goals.
He highlighted four strategic areas: semiconductors, communications, AI and other cutting-edge technologies; green energy and innovative industries; healthcare industries; and development of the global market.
Cooperation would enormously benefit the two nations, Su said, citing estimates by industry experts that these areas would help the US to generate hundreds of billions of dollars in additional value, as well as hundreds of thousands, or even millions, of job opportunities.
Stepping up economic cooperation has become a hot topic in Taiwan and the US, Su said, adding that several US lawmakers, government departments and business groups have called on US President Donald Trump’s administration to initiate bilateral trade agreement negotiations with Taiwan.
These voices in the US not only reflect the extensive support that the US has for Taiwan in the public and private sectors, but also highlights that Taiwan-US economic cooperation is a mutually beneficial matter, he said.
If Taiwan’s advantages in semiconductor manufacturing were further enhanced by the US’ capabilities in technology and research and development — through trade, investment and the reorganization of the global supply chain — huge economic benefits could be expected, he said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) plans to set up factories in the US are a textbook example of such strategic cooperation, he added.
A rapidly changing global economic and trade environment has made supply chain reorganization an unstoppable trend, Su said, adding that this is the best time for Taiwan and the US to bolster economic ties.
Deepening Taiwan-US cooperation would not only help the US to achieve its goal of “bringing manufacturing back to the US,” it would also consolidate Taiwan’s position in the global supply chain, he said.
ATTACK UNLIKELY: China would become ‘pariahs internationally for just the wanton destruction of Taiwan’ and would have little to gain from it, Trump’s security adviser said A top White House official on Friday urged Taiwan to build up its military capabilities to protect against a possible invasion by China, saying that Beijing would have that ability in 10 to 15 years. US President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien told the Aspen Security Forum that a missile attack by China against Taiwan would be much too destructive. An amphibious attack is a possibility, although at the moment it is beyond China’s capability, he said. However, China could combine that threat with “gray zone” operations, embargoes, harassment and other actions to intimidate the nation if Taipei does not build
UNFOUNDED CLAIMS: Hong Kong air traffic controllers told a Taiwanese aircraft to leave due to ‘dangerous activities,’ but the military said it found no reason for the claim Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發) yesterday called on Beijing to respect international aviation rules and refrain from undermining air travel after Hong Kong air traffic controllers on Thursday morning warned off a Taiwanese flight. A military chartered supply flight operated by Uni Air (立榮航空) from Kaohsiung to the Taipei-controlled Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) in the South China Sea was forced to turn back on its way to the disputed islands, where 250 Taiwanese coast guard personnel are deployed, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said. Hong Kong air traffic controllers denied the Uni Air ATR2-600 aircraft authorization to enter the
TAKES THE CAKE: Chinese diplomats tried to take photographs of people attending a National Day event in Suva, before reportedly assaulting a Taiwanese diplomat The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday condemned the Chinese embassy in Fiji over a fracas at its Double Ten National Day event at a Suva hotel, while a lawmaker demanded that the ministry file a lawsuit against Chinese embassy personnel for injuring a Taiwanese diplomat at the event. The Grubsheet news blog on Sunday and New Zealand-based Asia-Pacific Report Web site yesterday reported that two members of the Chinese embassy in Suva tried to force their way into a celebration held by the Taipei Trade Office in Fiji at the Grand Pacific Hotel on Oct. 8 to take photographs of
TAIPEI REACTIONS: Joanne Ou decried China’s ‘gangster diplomacy,’ while MOFA said its Fiji counterpart dealt fairly with the incident and protected the trade office’s rights The world should denounce the actions of Chinese embassy staffers in Fiji against a Taiwanese diplomat during a National Day celebration in Suva, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said yesterday as it thanked the Fijian government for its help after the Oct. 8 incident. Two Chinese diplomats tried to force their way into a celebration held by the Taipei Trade Office in Fiji at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva on Oct. 8, and a Taiwanese diplomat who tried to stop them taking photographs suffered a head injury. MOFA spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a news briefing that the ministry