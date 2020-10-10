Aborigines are Austronesians, not Han Chinese, Council of Indigenous Peoples Minister Icyang Parod said on Thursday.
“When visiting China or engaging in cross-strait cultural exchanges, Taiwanese Aborigines should not refer to themselves as an ‘ethnic minority’ of China. If they do so, they would not be eligible for government subsidies,” Icyang told a meeting of the legislature’s Internal Administration Committee.
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lai Hui-yuan (賴惠員) raised the issue, saying that “Taiwanese Aborigines are being targeted by China’s united front and political propaganda campaign.”
Photo: CNA
“We witnessed Yang Pin-hua (楊品驊), an Amis, publicly proclaim at the Straits Forum in Xiamen, China, last month that he is ‘a proud Chinese,’” Lai said.
“When China held its National People’s Congress this year, people from the local Amis community were present as delegates of ‘Taiwan Province.’ It is clear that the Chinese government has made an effort to incorporate local Aborigines as ethnic minorities of China,” she said.
The council has so far only issued a short statement, which Lai said was “too weak.”
“Taiwanese Aborigines are Austronesians. We are not Han Chinese,” said Icyang, also an Amis. “We wish to see representatives of local Aboriginal communities uphold Taiwan’s autonomy and sovereignty when they give talks in China.”
DPP Legislator Shen Fa-hui (沈發惠) asked council officials what concrete steps it would take to handle situations such as Yang’s forum proclamation, which was not an isolated incident.
The council is vigilant over such cases and gathering intelligence, and is following the advice of the nation’s intelligence agencies, Icyang said.
Council measures include collaborating with the Ministry of Education on school curricula — so that history classes include the perspective of Aboriginal communities — and prohibiting Aboriginal organizations from calling themselves an “ethnic minority” of China in cross-strait cultural exchanges, he said, adding that offenders would not receive a government subsidy for their trip.
Scientific and anthropological research indicate that local Aborigines are Austronesians, sharing ancestors with Malay and Polynesian people throughout Southeast Asia and in the Pacific, including New Zealand and Madagascar.
Some studies have said that Taiwan is the original homeland and the center of a diaspora of Austronesians.
Before Han Chinese migrants and Europeans came to Taiwan in the 16th century, more than 20 Aboriginal communities inhabited all parts of Taiwan proper.
OPTIMISTIC GOAL: The Ministry of Education plans to choose four schools that would be models for the policy, which some university presidents said would pose challenges The Ministry of Education aims to have 90 percent of doctoral degree courses, 70 percent of master’s degree courses and 50 percent of undergraduate courses at four universities taught in English within the next few years, a source said yesterday. The ministry last week held a meeting with the heads of several universities, from which it plans to select four schools that would serve as a model for the policy, the source said. The ministry had in the past attempted to increase the number of courses at public universities taught in English to attract international students, but hit a stumbling
WU INSPIRED: The KMT caucus submitted the proposals, which passed unanimously, after the foreign minister said that Taipei was not seeking diplomatic ties with the US Taiwan-US relations are based on pragmatic partnerships in defense, trade, politics and other areas, while “step-by-step” developments are key to bilateral ties, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said yesterday, after the Legislative Yuan unanimously passed two resolutions proposed by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus related to Taiwan-US ties. The Presidential Office respects the legislature’s resolutions, and the nation must demonstrate its firm determination to boost its self-defense capability, so other nations would come to its help, which is why the government has been promoting indigenous development of the defense industry and pragmatic diplomacy, Chang added. One of the KMT resolutions
BETTER DEFENSE: Taiwan needs to turn itself ‘into a porcupine’ militarily, as lions ‘don’t like to eat porcupines,’ US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien on Wednesday warned China against any attempt to take Taiwan by force, saying amphibious landings were notoriously difficult and there was a lot of ambiguity about how the US would respond. O’Brien told an event at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas that China was engaged in a massive naval buildup probably not seen since Germany’s attempt to compete with Britain’s Royal Navy prior to World War I. “Part of that is to give them the ability to push us back out of the Western Pacific and allow them to engage in an amphibious landing
CHINESE SUSPECTED: The incident has affected close to half of the working population, making it potentially the worst information security breach in the nation, officials said Chinese hackers are suspected of invading the network of a Taiwanese online job bank before the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday last week and stealing the personal information of more than 5.92 million job applicants, a preliminary investigation by national security officials showed. The information was posted for sale on the “dark Web” — Internet networks that require specific software, configurations or authorization to access — under the account name “rootkit” for US$500 to US$1,000, officials said, adding that they found the information security breach by accident during a “deep Web” search on Saturday night. Investigators suspected that the hackers were from China, as