Aborigines not Han Chinese: minister

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter, with CNA





Aborigines are Austronesians, not Han Chinese, Council of Indigenous Peoples Minister Icyang Parod said on Thursday.

“When visiting China or engaging in cross-strait cultural exchanges, Taiwanese Aborigines should not refer to themselves as an ‘ethnic minority’ of China. If they do so, they would not be eligible for government subsidies,” Icyang told a meeting of the legislature’s Internal Administration Committee.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lai Hui-yuan (賴惠員) raised the issue, saying that “Taiwanese Aborigines are being targeted by China’s united front and political propaganda campaign.”

Council of Indigenous Peoples Minister Icyang Parod speaks at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei on Thursday. Photo: CNA

“We witnessed Yang Pin-hua (楊品驊), an Amis, publicly proclaim at the Straits Forum in Xiamen, China, last month that he is ‘a proud Chinese,’” Lai said.

“When China held its National People’s Congress this year, people from the local Amis community were present as delegates of ‘Taiwan Province.’ It is clear that the Chinese government has made an effort to incorporate local Aborigines as ethnic minorities of China,” she said.

The council has so far only issued a short statement, which Lai said was “too weak.”

“Taiwanese Aborigines are Austronesians. We are not Han Chinese,” said Icyang, also an Amis. “We wish to see representatives of local Aboriginal communities uphold Taiwan’s autonomy and sovereignty when they give talks in China.”

DPP Legislator Shen Fa-hui (沈發惠) asked council officials what concrete steps it would take to handle situations such as Yang’s forum proclamation, which was not an isolated incident.

The council is vigilant over such cases and gathering intelligence, and is following the advice of the nation’s intelligence agencies, Icyang said.

Council measures include collaborating with the Ministry of Education on school curricula — so that history classes include the perspective of Aboriginal communities — and prohibiting Aboriginal organizations from calling themselves an “ethnic minority” of China in cross-strait cultural exchanges, he said, adding that offenders would not receive a government subsidy for their trip.

Scientific and anthropological research indicate that local Aborigines are Austronesians, sharing ancestors with Malay and Polynesian people throughout Southeast Asia and in the Pacific, including New Zealand and Madagascar.

Some studies have said that Taiwan is the original homeland and the center of a diaspora of Austronesians.

Before Han Chinese migrants and Europeans came to Taiwan in the 16th century, more than 20 Aboriginal communities inhabited all parts of Taiwan proper.