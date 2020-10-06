The government aims to boost the nation’s semiconductor industry through training programs by committing NT$9.6 billion (US$330.81 million) to a 12-year program that includes expanding the semiconductor technology colleges at four universities, Executive Yuan sources said on Sunday.
The Executive Yuan has formed an inter-ministerial task force to develop a program to train technicians, engineers and researchers for the semiconductor and IC chip industries, sources said.
Manufacturers would provide some financial support, and help set the program’s training and course requirements, sources said, adding that the law would be amended to lift restrictions on the hiring of professors and funding allocation at the selected universities.
Each of the selected universities would receive NT$200 million per year for the degree programs at their College of Semiconductor Technology, with the government and industry providing equal funding, the sources said.
There would be an additional 400 places for students in master’s and doctoral programs, they said, adding that details are expected to be finalized at end of this month, with the goal of starting recruiting and enrollment next year.
Preparations are underway to broaden enrollment for information and communication technology (ICT) degree programs at universities and colleges under the Ministry of Education’s goal of having 83,000 graduates by 2030, the sources said.
Ministry officials said the ICT programs are set to last 11 years, from this year to 2030, with each school expanding their enrolling in those programs by 10 to 15 percent, which would mean an additional 3,100 to 3,500 students per year.
Three-thousand more students were enrolled in ICT degree programs when the 2020-2021 school year started last month, they said.
By expanding the four universities’ semiconductor technology colleges, the nation would gain an additional 5,000 graduates with master’s degrees or doctorates over the 12-year period, while the ICT programs would see an additional enrollment figure of 38,000 through its 11-year period, they said.
Officials are in talks with National Taiwan University, National Cheng Kung University, National Tsing Hua University and National Chiao Tung University about the programs, while National Central University and National Chung Hsing University are reportedly lobbying to be included, sources said.
FORCED LABOR: US firms buying fish from Taiwanese suppliers could come under close scrutiny at US customs and the supply chain could be at risk of suspension Fish caught by vessels bearing Taiwan’s national flag have been classified as products of forced labor, based on the conditions under which the crews work, an annual report by the US Department of Labor said on Wednesday. The Goods Produced by Child Labor or Forced Labor report said that Taiwan’s longline fishing fleet of 1,100 vessels, the world’s second-largest after China’s, employs about 35,000 migrant workers, mostly from Indonesia and the Philippines. “Similar to crews on Chinese-flagged vessels, crews on Taiwan-flagged vessels face confiscation of documents, long days with little rest, physical and verbal abuse, and lack of payment,” the report said. Taiwan’s
Two Japanese virtual YouTubers (VTubers) were suspended by their employers on Sunday after mentioning Taiwan and showing the national flag during a livestream, stoking controversy that was inflamed further when it was discovered that their management company issued distinct apologies in Japanese and Mandarin. While reading YouTube analytics over livestream on Thursday and Friday last week, Hololive VTubers Kiryu Coco and Akai Haato named Taiwan as contributing a high percentage of viewers. Users on the Chinese video streaming platform Bilibili were quick to criticize the two and report their accounts, prompting Hololive’s parent company, Cover Corp, to suspend the streamers for three
NO SIGN OF WAR: Only if Taiwanese showed determination to defend the nation would others be willing to help in the event of a Chinese attack, the premier said Should China launch a war against Taiwan, the military would fight to the last standing person, Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發) said yesterday, adding that the nation has fully fleshed-out defense strategies. “Beijing has continued its acts of provocation against Taiwan, but there are currently no signs that it is ready to launch a full-scale war,” Yen said at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei. Asked how long Taiwan could withstand an attack from China, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said: “Taiwan will not fall.” Any belligerent force that initiates acts of war would pay a heavy price, and so too would Beijing,
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers have called for an inquiry after retired army general Chen Ting-chung (陳廷寵) on Tuesday said that “Taiwan’s military combat capabilities are close to none, and it has no chance in a war against the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.” “I am a Chinese, which is a symbol of pride ... but our Chinese race has a lot of scum who are willing to become running dogs of the US and Japan,” the former commander-in-chief of the army said in a speech at the Republic of China Military Academy in Kaohsiung. After he also said that the nation’s leaders