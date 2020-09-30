Seven Taiwanese universities are to offer 50 scholarships for Czech nationals to study Chinese in Taiwan, one of the achievements of a visit by a delegation headed by Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Tseng (曾厚仁) and university representatives, wearing T-shirts emblazoned with the words “I am Taiwanese” in Romanized Chinese and Czech, revealed details about the scholarships at a news conference in Taipei.
“I am Taiwanese” refers to a statement Vystrcil made in a speech on Sept. 1 at the Legislative Yuan.
Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times
Just as former US president John F. Kennedy supported West Berlin’s pursuit of freedom by proclaiming “Ich bin ein Berliner,” Vystrcil at the time said that he would also like to express his support for Taiwan and freedom with a more humble, but equally strong statement: “I am Taiwanese.”
Tseng thanked Vystrcil and other Czech representatives again for visiting Taiwan from Aug. 30 to Sept. 4, despite pressure from China.
As one of the 22 achievements made by the Czech delegation, the scholarships would be offered by Tunghai University, National Tsing Hua University, National Chengchi University, National Cheng Kung University, National Sun Yat-sen University, Fu Jen Catholic University and Providence University, the ministry said.
Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times
Speaking in a videoconference, University of Chemistry and Technology Prague rector Pavel Matejka, who also visited Taiwan with Vystrcil, thanked the ministry for realizing its promise to expand academic cooperation between the two countries.
All of the schools have Chinese language centers recommended by the Ministry of Education, Department of European Affairs Director-General Johnson Chiang (姜森) said.
The scholarships, starting from next year, are to be distributed among the seven universities, which are to decide the conditions and qualifications for selecting applicants, he said.
The schools are to submit their proposals to the ministry, which would offer subsidies for the program, he said, without elaborating on the duration of the scholarships or the amount of the subsidies.
While the ministry has demonstrated its goodwill, it could have presented a more detailed plan or discussed it with the Ministry of Education before announcing it, a source familiar with the matter said.
While the seven schools have submitted their plans, it is not clear why the ministry chose those seven over others that also have Chinese language centers, the source said.
It is also not clear how extensive or how long the program would be, the person said.
If the announcement is intended to be “a gift” for Vystrcil prior to the Czech Senate election on Friday and Saturday, it should have been better planned to become a sustainable project that could benefit more universities, the source added.
Hasty planning might turn the program into a political show without sustainable funding, the source said.
Taiwan is a better place than China for learning Chinese due to its democracy and freedom, while preserving traditional Chinese culture better than many other places in China, Fu Jen Catholic University vice president for mission Leszek Niewdana said.
EFFICIENCY: The rules for Philippine arrivals were revised after 17.6% of arrivals with symptoms tested positive, compared with 0.7% of those with no symptoms Starting today, Chinese spouses who hold a reunion permit can apply to enter Taiwan and travelers without symptoms from the Philippines do not need to be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival, but are to be tested after a 14-day quarantine, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that from today, Chinese who are married to a Taiwanese citizen and hold a reunion permit can apply to the National Immigration Agency for entry into Taiwan. Chinese who are married to a foreign national and hold an accompanied reunion permit
CONSOLIDATION? Taiwan Thinktank deputy executive-general Doong Sy-chi said Beijing’s intimidation tactics are further alienating those who identify as Chinese Only 2 percent of respondents to a poll on constitutional amendments and national identity identified as Chinese, while 62.6 percent identified as Taiwanese, the Taiwan Thinktank said yesterday. Legislators have proposed amendments to the Additional Articles of the Constitution (憲法增修條文), which would change the definition of the nation’s territory, remove the Taiwan Provincial Government as an entity, prioritize the use of “Taiwan” for national groups at international events, and remove restrictions on defining the national emblem, national flag and national anthem. The poll showed that 80.5 percent of respondents agreed that the nation should participate as “Taiwan” at events organized by world
MISTAKE: The Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy is not a UN body, and the government is committed to protecting the nation’s name, Joseph Wu said The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday condemned the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy for listing Taiwanese cities as belonging to China on its Web site, and asked that it correct the error. The organization was inaugurated in Brussels in 2016 as a global coalition of mayors committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Six Taiwanese cities at the time joined the coalition as cities in “Taiwan,” the ministry said. However, officials from the Kaohsiung City Government — one of the organization’s members — last week noticed that the city was now listed on the organization’s Web site as a
BALANCED DEVELOPMENT: TSMC chairman Mark Liu said the firm is committed to local investment: a third in the north, a third in the center, a third in the south Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, yesterday said that, based on its strategy of balancing capacity, it plans to make northern Taiwan its manufacturing hub for advanced technologies that go beyond 2 nanometers. “As the company is committed to investing in Taiwan, we try to deploy one-third [of our total production capacity] in the north and have one-third each in the center and south” of the nation, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of Semicon Taiwan’s Master Forum in Taipei. TSMC last year reached its goal of deploying capacity equally across those parts