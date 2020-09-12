President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said that Taiwan would not budge “an inch” on issues of sovereign territory and would stalwartly defend its democratic freedoms.
Tsai made the remarks during an inspection of surface-to-air missiles at an air force base in Hualien.
She was accompanied by National Security Council (NSC) Secretary-General Wellington Koo (顧立雄), Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發), Chief of the General Staff Huang Shu-kuang (黃曙光) and Republic of China Air Force Commander Hsiung Hou-chi (熊厚基).
Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Justice’s Investigation Bureau
After attending a briefing, Tsai was given a demonstration of procedures for a missile launch.
Tsai granted the base a one-time subsidy to boost troop morale.
“The most important part of my visit is to thank every one of you, on behalf of Taiwan, for your hard work and dedication,” Tsai said.
The missile units she inspected, while small, had great responsibility, as they are tasked with air defense across northern Taiwan.
They must be combat-ready around the clock and monitor all incoming air traffic, she said, adding that they must be highly adaptable.
Tsai said she is certain that all of the personnel are aware of their responsibility, especially as over the past few days Chinese aircraft have made incursions into Taiwan’s southwestern air defense identification zone.
“It is because of your hard work that our skies remain clear and safe,” Tsai said.
Tsai promised that she would do her best to uphold peace in Taiwan and keep people calm so that professional soldiers would be able to focus on their jobs.
At a Ministry of Justice National Defense Safety Jobs Meeting with Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Tsai said that the government should adhere to smooth collaboration between the executive and military branches.
The government must identify areas it needs to protect, including the high-tech industry, key infrastructure assets and the nation’s political system, she said.
National security agencies and branches of government must develop a system that will give ample warning of potential problems, which would allow the administration to function in a crisis and to swiftly recover, she said.
The Executive Yuan and the NSC must focus on hiring national security talent, she said.
In related news, a military source said that a reconnaissance vessel of China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy had been spotted off the east coast over the past two days.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that military radar detected the vessel about 40 nautical miles (74km) off Hualien County at 4pm on Thursday.
The vessel was seen about 90 nautical miles off Hualien early yesterday, the official said.
It was moving southward, the official said.
The Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology was testing missiles in the area on Wednesday and Thursday.
Additional reporting by Lee Hsin-fang and CNA
The Taipei City Government is cracking down on owners of short-term rental units, including Airbnb listings, who have been offering their units for home quarantine or isolation stays, amid concern that such rentals could be a loophole in disease-prevention efforts. As of Sept. 22, people under a home isolation or quarantine order can only stay at quarantine hotels, at home or at a place offered by another person free of charge, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) told a news conference yesterday. Owners of short-term rental units who rent to people under a home isolation or quarantine order would be fined
Czech tycoon Karel Komarek has reached out to piano manufacturer Petrof through the Komarek Family Foundation to purchase 5.3 million korunas (US$234,814) of pianos after a Chinese client canceled an order in protest at Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil’s visit to Taiwan last week. The customer in Beijing said that it canceled the order because Vystrcil’s visit to Taiwan was harmful to China-Czech relations, Petrof president Zuzana Ceralova Petrofova said. Petrof, established in 1864, sells about 35 percent of its pianos to China, and is concerned that worsening ties between the Czech Republic and China might affect its sales. The company expressed its
NATIONAL CONGRESS: Its report on party reform included a suggestion that one in every five KMT nominees for legislator-at-large seats should be younger than 40 The Republic of China (ROC) Constitution is the “rock” for stable cross-strait relations, a Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) reform committee report presented at the party’s national congress yesterday said, adding that the “1992 consensus” should be applied to maintain cross-strait relations. The KMT yesterday held its national congress at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei. The theme of this year’s congress was “Protect Taiwan, safeguard democracy and fight for the future.” Following the KMT’s defeat in the Jan. 11 presidential and legislative elections, the party on March 31 established a reform committee that is divided into four groups: financial stability, organizational
CALL FOR PEACE: Taiwan urged China to exercise restraint to maintain regional stability, while calling on like-minded nations to recognize the threat Beijing poses The Ministry of National Defense yesterday criticized the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for holding a joint naval-air exercise 90 nautical miles (166km) off the coast of Taiwan, as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the global community to squarely face up to the threat posed by China. Both ministries held rare impromptu news conferences yesterday evening to denounce China’s action. The defense ministry had earlier issued an English-language statement on Twitter calling on the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to exercise restraint and for the CCP to be a peacemaker and maintain regional stability. It said it had detected multiple waves