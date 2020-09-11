The Ministry of National Defense yesterday criticized the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for holding a joint naval-air exercise 90 nautical miles (166km) off the coast of Taiwan, as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the global community to squarely face up to the threat posed by China.
Both ministries held rare impromptu news conferences yesterday evening to denounce China’s action.
The defense ministry had earlier issued an English-language statement on Twitter calling on the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to exercise restraint and for the CCP to be a peacemaker and maintain regional stability.
Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Taipei Times
It said it had detected multiple waves of PLA Air Force (PLAAF) aircraft crossing into Taiwan’s southwestern air defense identification zone yesterday morning, the second consecutive day that PLAAF aircraft entered the zone.
Between 7am and noon, SU-30s, J-10s and Y-8 jets, accompanied by PLA Navy (PLAN) vessels, conducted a joint naval-air exercise, it said.
More PLA units were involved, although it could not determine if they were the artillery corps, the marine corps, or other units, it said.
Maps shown to the media during the defense ministry’s 8pm press conference showed that PLA forces were seen off the coast of China’s Fujian and Guangdong provinces, while the PLAN was detected north of the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島).
The Chinese exercise was closely monitored from start to finish, the defense ministry said.
Deputy Minister of National Defense Chang Che-ping (張哲平) said that the consecutive incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone posed a severe threat to Taiwan’s air defenses and regional stability.
PLA fighter jets are operating in the vicinity of international flight paths and could pose a threat to international civilian flights, he said.
Beijing should show restraint, he said, adding that its actions only created more animosity to it among Taiwanese.
At the foreign ministry’s news conference later in the evening, spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) condemned China for provoking tensions and urged the international community to squarely face up to the threat posed by China.
“Today, the PLA has chosen to conduct exercises near Taiwan. Tomorrow, it may engage in similar threats near other countries,” Ou said, first in Mandarin and then English, a rare gesture to the international media.
“Taiwan does not seek confrontation, but neither will it back down,” she said.
Taiwanese can rest assured that the Republic of China military will staunchly defend national security, she said.
The foreign ministry has informed key friendly nations of China’s actions yesterday, she said, calling on peace-loving nations to recognize the serious threat that the Chinese government poses to the region and jointly tackle the situation.
Additional reporting by Lin Chia-nan and CNA
The Taipei City Government is cracking down on owners of short-term rental units, including Airbnb listings, who have been offering their units for home quarantine or isolation stays, amid concern that such rentals could be a loophole in disease-prevention efforts. As of Sept. 22, people under a home isolation or quarantine order can only stay at quarantine hotels, at home or at a place offered by another person free of charge, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) told a news conference yesterday. Owners of short-term rental units who rent to people under a home isolation or quarantine order would be fined
NATIONAL CONGRESS: Its report on party reform included a suggestion that one in every five KMT nominees for legislator-at-large seats should be younger than 40 The Republic of China (ROC) Constitution is the “rock” for stable cross-strait relations, a Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) reform committee report presented at the party’s national congress yesterday said, adding that the “1992 consensus” should be applied to maintain cross-strait relations. The KMT yesterday held its national congress at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei. The theme of this year’s congress was “Protect Taiwan, safeguard democracy and fight for the future.” Following the KMT’s defeat in the Jan. 11 presidential and legislative elections, the party on March 31 established a reform committee that is divided into four groups: financial stability, organizational
Czech tycoon Karel Komarek has reached out to piano manufacturer Petrof through the Komarek Family Foundation to purchase 5.3 million korunas (US$234,814) of pianos after a Chinese client canceled an order in protest at Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil’s visit to Taiwan last week. The customer in Beijing said that it canceled the order because Vystrcil’s visit to Taiwan was harmful to China-Czech relations, Petrof president Zuzana Ceralova Petrofova said. Petrof, established in 1864, sells about 35 percent of its pianos to China, and is concerned that worsening ties between the Czech Republic and China might affect its sales. The company expressed its
NEW MEASURES: From Jan. 1, all pork products sold anywhere, including at food stalls, traditional markets and restaurants, must be legibly marked with the country of origin The Ministry of Health and Welfare yesterday announced the maximum residue limits (MRLs) for US pork containing ractopamine: 0.04 parts per million (ppm) for liver and kidneys, and 0.01ppm for all other parts of the animal. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that to protect people’s health, the MRLs for US pork containing ractopamine were based on scientific evidence and health risk assessments. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Aug. 28 announced that the government would lift bans on US pork containing ractopamine and US beef from cattle more than 30 months old. The policy is scheduled to take effect